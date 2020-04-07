Local surf therapy service makes waves online during Coronavirus crisis
A local NPO is joining the thousands of service providers in South Africa who're switching up the ways in which they deliver their services in light of the Covid-19 crisis.
Waves for Change (W4C) uses surfing, combined with evidence-based therapy, to promote well-being in children and youth from under-served communities.
Since they're no longer able to get their young clients out in the waves, they've decided to make waves online instead.
The organisation's Robyn Cohen joined Abongile Nzelenzele to explain how they're doing it.
We've been reaching out to the parents in the program, having conversations with them, doing a needs assessment.Robyn Cohen, National Director - Waves For Change
We've converted some of our relevant program activities into home guides and resources.Robyn Cohen, National Director - Waves For Change
Cohen says the organisation plays a crucial role in the lives of the young people it helps.
We give the children skills to cope with stress and regulate their behaviour and help them build healthy relationships.Robyn Cohen, National Director - Waves For Change
And it's not just the children who're continuing to receive support, as Cohen explains.
We've also been supporting our coaches who are young people from the same communities that the children come from.Robyn Cohen, National Director - Waves For Change
They normally are supported by a debrief psychologist and for now, we've set up a weekly online check-in with a psychologist.Robyn Cohen, National Director - Waves For Change
W4C operates in some of the most at-risk communities in South Africa and Africa and supports around 1, 500 children and youth each year.
Find out more about www.waves-for-change.org by listening to the full interview below:
