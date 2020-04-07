US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators
The US death toll from coronavirus has reached more than 10,000 since the outbreak began in late January, according to Johns Hopkins University.
It means the world's largest economy is one of the worst-affected countries in the world behind Italy and Spain.
The state of New York has, so far, been the worst hit, with nearly 5, 000 deaths and more than 130, 000 confirmed infections.
Speaking to Kieno Kammies, the Daily Maverick's Brooks Spector says although central states have yet to show high numbers of cases, that looks set to change in the next few days.
The wave of infection has yet to strike in those areas, and they [the experts] are saying this week we'll start seeing rises in those areas, as well as in the California area.Brookes Spector, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
The number of total people infected, whether they show symptoms or don't, and the number of people who therefore die from the disease, both of those numbers are going to rise dramatically over the next week or so.Brookes Spector, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Meanwhile, governors from both the Republican and Democrat parties are challenging the assertion from US President Donald Trump that the country has adequate stocks of medical supplies to able to deal with the crisis.
Recently New York mayor Andrew Cuomo said the bidding for equipment such as ventilators was “ like being on eBay with 50 other states."
They're highly complex, delicate pieces of equipment...and the supply chains have all been disrupted by this.Brookes Spector, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full interview below:
