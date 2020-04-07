CT officer suspended after claiming homeless people would be moved to Pollsmoor

A Plumstead councillor apparently posted a voice note on a WhatsApp group with the Cape Town officer making false claims about what the City of Cape Town intends doing with homeless people during the lockdown.

He claimed that homeless people would be forcibly removed from the city's streets and taken to Pollsmoor Prison for a year.

"If they are still around after the removals have been done, they are getting sent straight to Pollsmoor [Prison] for a 12-month quarantine", the officer says in the voice note.

The City's law enforcement boss Richard Bosman has rubbished the officer's claims as "absolute nonsense".

Bosman says the officer in question was identified and placed on suspension.

This absolute nonsense. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

I was able to trace the officer within 10 minutes. He's been suspended and sent home. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

Bosman says homeless people have been relocated to a shelter built at the Strandfontein Sports Ground.

They've also been accommodated in tents at the Culemborg Safe Space and at Paint City in Bellville.

The homeless people are being screened and are fed two meals a day, Bosman adds.

This is not the way the City deals with street people. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

If there is going to be anyone that's arrested or removed, it's going to be after exhaustive attempts to voluntarily get them [moved]. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

At the same time, a man in the Western Cape has been arrested for posting a video claiming that coronavirus test kits were contaminated.

