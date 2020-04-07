[WATCH] #TsekCorona: Heartwarming local musos ode to Cape Town under lockdown

#TsekCorona! is a music video with a positive stay-at-home message from South Africa during the country's Covid-19 lockdown. It features rewritten lyrics to the hit song "Welcome to Cape Town" by original writer, David Kramer.

David Kramer's KaapKreools Collective featuring Emo Adams and Loukmaan Adams (vocals), David Kramer (guitar), Schalk Joubert (bass), Camillo Lombard (keys), Donveno Prins (sax) and Tim Rankin (percussion).

All footage was shot on mobile phones and the instruments and voices were recorded individually by the artists

Watch the video below: