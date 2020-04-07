Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day

Justice Project South Africa founder Howard Dembovsky talks to Clement Manyathela about the estimated tax and other revenue losses during the 21-day lockdown ban on cigarette and alcohol sales.

When it comes to the sale of cigarettes we are losing approximately R35 million per day in levies and excises that are imposed on cigarettes, but it also encourages the illicit trade in cigarettes which has been an ongoing problem in South Africa for a long time and it is encouraging organised crime. Howard Dembovsky, Founder - Justice Project South Africa

When it comes to alcohol the losses are about R100 million a day in alcohol levies and revenues. Howard Dembovsky, Founder - Justice Project South Africa

Dembovsky says these bans are short-sighted and unnecessary.

