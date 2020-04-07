Nehawu in legal bid to force government to provide protective masks
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is calling on the Labour Court to force government to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to public sector workers.
In papers given to the court, it's claimed some workers are being expected to carry out their duties without the appropriate PPE.
Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali joined The Midday Report to explain more about the court bid.
The public sector unions have been raising the issues of the inadequacy of the personal protective equipment.Bheki Ntshalintshali, Secretary-General -Cosatu
We are hearing the government saying no, there is enough [equipment] to deal with [the Covid-19 crisis].Bheki Ntshalintshali, Secretary-General -Cosatu
Ntshanlintshali says the unions want those claims by government acknowledged by the Labour Court in order that, in the event that equipment is not provided and workers are exposed, the unions can then pursue legal redress.
They can then go to the court and say, this department made this undertaking and is failing to take it.Bheki Ntshalintshali, Secretary-general -Cosatu
Listen to the full interview below:
