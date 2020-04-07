SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Amy Tjasink
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amy Tjasink - Singer/songwriter at Amy Tjasink Music
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
No lockdown, please, we’re Swedish
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fredrik Erixon - Swedish economist
Today at 15:40
MADNESS: ESSAYS OF HOPE AND UNCERTAINTY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Baumann - Psychiatrist and author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Have trauma cases decreased with the banning of alcohol sales during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Nicol - Head of the Trauma Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 16:20
Victoria Falls is thriving, records highest flow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Graham Simmonds - General Manager of Mombo Camp, and now based in Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls
Today at 16:55
The theatre industry and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Director at Contractions
Today at 17:05
Our direct human ancestor Homo erectus is older than we thought
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephanie Baker - researcher at the Palaeo-Research Institute at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:46
Call for airtight full face snorkeling masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Heather Bougard - Surgeon
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nehawu in legal bid to force government to provide protective masks Public sector unions want the government's assurance that there are adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for workers... 7 April 2020 1:39 PM
[LISTEN] UIF commissioner fields questions from listeners Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping answered a range of questions from claimants facing difficulties. 7 April 2020 11:30 AM
Local surf therapy service makes waves online during Coronavirus crisis Waves for Change tells Early Breakfast host Abs Nzelenzele how it's changing up its surfing therapy service in light of Covid-19. 7 April 2020 11:19 AM
View all Local
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
View all Politics
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now. 6 April 2020 9:00 PM
How are local non-profit organisations impacted by COVID-19 and shutdown? Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the main concern is those organisations that are on the fringes. 6 April 2020 8:12 PM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
View all Business
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 April 2020 1:10 PM
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town. 6 April 2020 6:11 PM
View all World
View all Africa
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank

7 April 2020 2:01 PM
by
Tags:
SACP
Tito Mboweni
IMF
Tripartite Alliance
World Bank
Junk status
Solly Mapaila
finance minister
Covid-19 lockdown
The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief.

Mboweni's proposal to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank has been shut down by the ANC and its tripartite alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu.

The secretaries of the alliance have written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa rejecting the suggestion by Mboweni.

SACP's first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila says lending from the institutions would compromise South Africa’s sovereignty and plunge the country into a debt trap.

Moody's downgraded South Africa’s credit rating to "junk" less than two weeks ago as the country began its national response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite this, Mapaila says the government must explore a variety of domestic funding sources to protect the country's independence as well as its fiscal and monetary policies.

We reject any possibility for us to simply go to the IMF.

Solly Mapaila, First deputy general secretary - South African Communist Party

The IMF and the World Bank have never helped any developing country in the world or rescued them from any economic crisis.

Solly Mapaila, First deputy general secretary - South African Communist Party

They take away the national independence of countries through apportioning to themselves the national policy space.

Solly Mapaila, First deputy general secretary - South African Communist Party

We have to look into other measures... These aren't things that the [Finance] Minister can pronounce willy-nilly without appropriate discussion.

Solly Mapaila, First deputy general secretary - South African Communist Party

Listen to the SACP's perspective on The Midday Report:


7 April 2020 2:01 PM
by
Tags:
SACP
Tito Mboweni
IMF
Tripartite Alliance
World Bank
Junk status
Solly Mapaila
finance minister
Covid-19 lockdown

Recommended

More from World

200326-donald-trumpjpg

US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators

7 April 2020 1:10 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airport-flight-family-wearing-masks-covid-19-tourists-coronavirus-travel-123rf

UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA

6 April 2020 6:11 PM

The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

africa-is-not-a-testing-labjpeg

#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment

5 April 2020 3:38 PM

Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bali-Indonesia-Tirta-Empul-Temple-travel-retreat-123rf

We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali

3 April 2020 2:51 PM

South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone flying over city aerial photography 123rflifestyle 123rf 123rfbusiness

China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same?

3 April 2020 1:03 PM

Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180314-duterteedjpg

Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot

3 April 2020 10:36 AM

"My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wearing mask standing distance of 1 meter from others COVID-19 viruses 123rf

Czech Republic message: Masks' partial protection is better than nothing

3 April 2020 10:05 AM

Czech Republic virologist Dr Emil Pavlik says wearing masks have kept Covid-19 infection rates and deaths low in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aeroplane-airplane-clouds-115491jpg

Minister Pandor: 1471 Saffers abroad needing help, Dirco 24-hour contact numbers

3 April 2020 8:19 AM

International Relations Minister says some need to travel home while others need help with accommodation overseas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Group of friends video chatting covid19 lockdown 123rf

[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected

1 April 2020 11:20 AM

World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Departure gate of Ngurah Rai International Airport Bali Indonesia 123rf

Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful

1 April 2020 7:33 AM

Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

200226tito7gif

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

5 April 2020 10:49 AM

Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golden-arrow-bus-rearjpg

Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa

5 April 2020 9:52 AM

Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200327-lockdown-arrest-edjpg

'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'

4 April 2020 3:10 PM

Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200403viljoenjpg

Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa

4 April 2020 12:20 PM

FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile mbalula

FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF

2 April 2020 5:40 PM

Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco

2 April 2020 1:22 PM

National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile mbalula

Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks

1 April 2020 5:20 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

471d4ed2-c3bc-402a-9b71-028692f25d0e.jpg

PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases

1 April 2020 1:11 PM

Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hillbrow-sjambok-incidentpng

[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning'

1 April 2020 12:01 PM

AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golf Estate Ceres Western Cape 123rflifestyle 123rf

Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS

31 March 2020 11:21 AM

Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day

Local Business

WC man who posted fake news video on 'contaminated' Covid-19 test kits arrested

Local

[WATCH] #TsekCorona: Heartwarming local musos ode to Cape Town under lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

Informal traders gather in Braamfontein to apply for permits to operate

7 April 2020 1:17 PM

WHO warns against easing coronavirus measures too early

7 April 2020 12:59 PM

Japan declares state of emergency over coronavirus

7 April 2020 12:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA