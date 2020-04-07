Stephen Birch appears in court for fake news video on Covid-19 tests
Stephen Birch claimed that Covid-19 community testing kits are possibly contaminated in a widely spread video that originated on Facebook.
In it, he warned people to refuse Covid-19 testing and said the medical swabs being used by fieldworkers were already contaminated with the virus.
Birch was arrested by local authorities in Parow on Monday for spreading fake news.
He has been charged with breaching the National Disaster Act and defying lockdown regulations.
Birch was released on a warning and is expected to return to court on 14 July.
Under the lockdown regulations, people could spend six months in jail for spreading fake news about coronavirus.
