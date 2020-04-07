Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
MADNESS: ESSAYS OF HOPE AND UNCERTAINTY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Baumann - Psychiatrist and author
Today at 15:40
No lockdown, please, we’re Swedish
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fredrik Erixon - Swedish economist
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Have trauma cases decreased with the banning of alcohol sales during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Nicol - Head of the Trauma Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 16:20
Victoria Falls is thriving, records highest flow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Graham Simmonds - General Manager of Mombo Camp, and now based in Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls
Today at 16:55
The theatre industry and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Director at Contractions
Today at 17:05
Our direct human ancestor Homo erectus is older than we thought
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephanie Baker - researcher at the Palaeo-Research Institute at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:46
Call for airtight full face snorkeling masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Heather Bougard - Surgeon
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stephen Birch appears in court for fake news video on Covid-19 tests The 55-year-old man charged with spreading fake news about coronavirus testing appeared in Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday... 7 April 2020 2:40 PM
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants. 7 April 2020 2:31 PM
Nehawu in legal bid to force government to provide protective masks Public sector unions want the government's assurance that there are adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for workers... 7 April 2020 1:39 PM
View all Local
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
View all Politics
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now. 6 April 2020 9:00 PM
How are local non-profit organisations impacted by COVID-19 and shutdown? Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the main concern is those organisations that are on the fringes. 6 April 2020 8:12 PM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
View all Business
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 April 2020 1:10 PM
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town. 6 April 2020 6:11 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Stephen Birch appears in court for fake news video on Covid-19 tests

7 April 2020 2:40 PM
by
Tags:
fake news
COVID-19 tests
Stephen Birch
The 55-year-old man charged with spreading fake news about coronavirus testing appeared in Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Stephen Birch claimed that Covid-19 community testing kits are possibly contaminated in a widely spread video that originated on Facebook.

In it, he warned people to refuse Covid-19 testing and said the medical swabs being used by fieldworkers were already contaminated with the virus.

Birch was arrested by local authorities in Parow on Monday for spreading fake news.

RELATED: WC man who posted fake news video on 'contaminated' Covid-19 test kits arrested

He has been charged with breaching the National Disaster Act and defying lockdown regulations.

Birch was released on a warning and is expected to return to court on 14 July.

Under the lockdown regulations, people could spend six months in jail for spreading fake news about coronavirus.


7 April 2020 2:40 PM
by
Tags:
fake news
COVID-19 tests
Stephen Birch

Recommended

More from Local

lockdown-lunch-manana-instagram-screengrab-stella-ndabeni-abrahamsjpgpng

Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws

7 April 2020 3:15 PM

In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171107foschinijpg

'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group

7 April 2020 2:31 PM

New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes and alcohol 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day

7 April 2020 2:05 PM

21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150324-World-TB-Day-04.jpg

Nehawu in legal bid to force government to provide protective masks

7 April 2020 1:39 PM

Public sector unions want the government's assurance that there are adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tsekcorona-video-screengrabpng

[WATCH] #TsekCorona: Heartwarming local musos ode to Cape Town under lockdown

7 April 2020 12:22 PM

Famous local talents sing together while in their own homes and it is an uplifting tribute to the Mother City under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WhatsApp-message-log-app-smartphone-social-media-texting-technology-123rf

CT officer suspended after claiming homeless people would be moved to Pollsmoor

7 April 2020 12:14 PM

A law enforcement officer has been suspended after spreading fake news about detaining homeless people in a WhatsApp voice note.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

application-form-documents-paper-work-pen-hand-writing-complaint-survey-123rf

[LISTEN] UIF commissioner fields questions from listeners

7 April 2020 11:30 AM

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping answered a range of questions from claimants facing difficulties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surfjpg

Local surf therapy service makes waves online during Coronavirus crisis

7 April 2020 11:19 AM

Waves for Change tells Early Breakfast host Abs Nzelenzele how it's changing up its surfing therapy service in light of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bushiri-video-asking-for-money-durong-lockdownpng

[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri asks for money during lockdown

7 April 2020 11:19 AM

He took to Twitter on the weekend asking for money during the 21-day lockdown and received a great deal of backlash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fake-news-facebook-covid-19-testing-blurred-facepng

WC man who posted fake news video on 'contaminated' Covid-19 test kits arrested

7 April 2020 10:45 AM

The man who claimed that Covid-19 community testing kits are possibly contaminated has been arrested and will appear in court today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day

Local Business

WC man who posted fake news video on 'contaminated' Covid-19 test kits arrested

Local

[WATCH] #TsekCorona: Heartwarming local musos ode to Cape Town under lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

Sello Maake ka Ncube remembers Vinolia Mashego as 'an exceptional talent'

7 April 2020 2:40 PM

Ramaphosa summons Ndabeni-Abrahams for breaking lockdown rules

7 April 2020 2:22 PM

Parow man appears in court for posting fake COVID-19 news

7 April 2020 2:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA