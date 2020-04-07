Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws

Manana, a former deputy minister, posted the picture on his Instagram account on Sunday. He later deleted it.

UPDATE: Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch

Social media users have been up in arms over the lunch date between the two, which appears to have been in violation of lockdown regulations.

Lockdown rules state that people are only allowed to leave the house to buy essential goods or if they are rendering essential services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told reporters that he has requested a meeting with Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to discuss the implications of her actions.

Speaking to the media after a visit to Rand Water on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he had seen the picture of her having lunch with Manana.

I have seen the picture of Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams sitting at a luncheon. I have asked her to come see me. President Cyril Ramaphosa

I'm going to have a discussion with her on the impact of visuals like those on instilling the importance of social distancing President Cyril Ramaphosa

Manana and Ndabeni-Abrahams are both members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

It is unclear when the meeting between Ramaphosa and Ndabeni-Abrahams will take place.

Several Twitter users have been calling for Ndabeni-Abrahams to face serious consequences, with some even suggesting she be arrested.

I will be writing to President @CyrilRamaphosa this afternoon about Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams breaking lockdown rules. She is a leader and must set an example. I hope he takes strong action against her. pic.twitter.com/WsYQJzm051 — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 7, 2020

Mdu Manana deleted that Insta post where he and Stella Ndabeni-Abrams are violating the lockdown.



Ramaphosa must come explain to us whether this lockdown does not apply his Ministers when they are not working. — Sentletse (@Sentletse) April 7, 2020

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be arrested @Stellarated! You're a disgrace to @MYANC! Arrest her as soon as possible! — Sizakele (@Sizakel66012435) April 7, 2020

Have they arrested Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams? — Tumelo (@DjNewAfrica) April 7, 2020

So Mdu Manana has already threw Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams under the bus.



He's told a local radio station: "I think the minister must respond for herself because I was home and she was working nearby, so it was not dinner per se." #Day12OfLockdown — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) April 7, 2020

The bride got arrested. But Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is still walking around freely. Seems like their are different rules for different people. — Goolam (@goolammv) April 7, 2020