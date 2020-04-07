Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws
Manana, a former deputy minister, posted the picture on his Instagram account on Sunday. He later deleted it.
UPDATE: Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch
Social media users have been up in arms over the lunch date between the two, which appears to have been in violation of lockdown regulations.
Lockdown rules state that people are only allowed to leave the house to buy essential goods or if they are rendering essential services.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told reporters that he has requested a meeting with Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to discuss the implications of her actions.
Speaking to the media after a visit to Rand Water on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he had seen the picture of her having lunch with Manana.
I have seen the picture of Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams sitting at a luncheon. I have asked her to come see me.President Cyril Ramaphosa
I'm going to have a discussion with her on the impact of visuals like those on instilling the importance of social distancingPresident Cyril Ramaphosa
Manana and Ndabeni-Abrahams are both members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC).
It is unclear when the meeting between Ramaphosa and Ndabeni-Abrahams will take place.
Several Twitter users have been calling for Ndabeni-Abrahams to face serious consequences, with some even suggesting she be arrested.
I will be writing to President @CyrilRamaphosa this afternoon about Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams breaking lockdown rules. She is a leader and must set an example. I hope he takes strong action against her. pic.twitter.com/WsYQJzm051— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 7, 2020
Mdu Manana deleted that Insta post where he and Stella Ndabeni-Abrams are violating the lockdown.— Sentletse (@Sentletse) April 7, 2020
Ramaphosa must come explain to us whether this lockdown does not apply his Ministers when they are not working.
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be arrested @Stellarated! You're a disgrace to @MYANC! Arrest her as soon as possible!— Sizakele (@Sizakel66012435) April 7, 2020
Have they arrested Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams?— Tumelo (@DjNewAfrica) April 7, 2020
So Mdu Manana has already threw Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams under the bus.— Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) April 7, 2020
He's told a local radio station: "I think the minister must respond for herself because I was home and she was working nearby, so it was not dinner per se." #Day12OfLockdown
The bride got arrested. But Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is still walking around freely. Seems like their are different rules for different people.— Goolam (@goolammv) April 7, 2020
The @SAPoliceService arrested a bride on her wedding day because they broke lockdown regulations.— Ben Pooler (@benpooler) April 7, 2020
I am quite certain the police will act with equal vigour against transgressing cabinet ministers like Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. pic.twitter.com/V1pRzUKyo4
More from Local
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein.Read More
Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19
Food retailer Shoprite released a statement on Tuesday outlining the precautions it has taken after an employee tested positive for the virus.Read More
Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown
The hospital says the ban on buying alcohol has contributed significantly to the drop in admissions over the last 12 days.Read More
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town
Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,749 with 13 confirmed deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday afternoon said the number of Covid-19 infections in the country had increased by 63 overnight.Read More
Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown
The Covid-19 crisis has created a number of unique challenges for parents of autistic children, as Pippa Hudson finds out.Read More
Stephen Birch appears in court for fake news video on Covid-19 tests
The 55-year-old man charged with spreading fake news about coronavirus testing appeared in Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday.Read More
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group
New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants.Read More
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day
21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky.Read More
Nehawu in legal bid to force government to provide protective masks
Public sector unions want the government's assurance that there are adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for workers.Read More
More from Politics
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch
Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a stir online.Read More
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank
The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief.Read More
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator
Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa
Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk.Read More
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'
Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.Read More
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa
FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.Read More
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF
Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society.Read More
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco
National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis.Read More
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown.Read More
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases
Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase.Read More