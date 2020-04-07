Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown
The current coronavirus lockdown has left most of us feeling disorientated in one way or another.
Routines have been altered, disrupted, and in some cases, abandoned completely.
Unforeseen and sudden change isn't easy, but for children on the autistic spectrum, it can be particularly bewildering and distressing.
Candy Voss from Autism Western Cape says while parenting a child with autism in the time of coronavirus can be challenging, there are things moms and dads can do to make it easier for the whole family.
It's more about the fact that everything is changing.Candy Voss, Chairperson - Autism Western Cape
It's taking that change and saying how can we explain this change to a person who is non-speaking.Candy Voss, Chairperson - Autism Western Cape
Voss says it's best to try and keep things as simple as possible.
Try and maybe have something that has some sort of visual component to it.Candy Voss, Chairperson - Autism Western Cape
Voss says setting up consistency and routine can also be helpful.
For example, mealtimes are something that could be at a set time. Also the time your child wakes up and goes to sleep. What time do they have a bath?Candy Voss, Chairperson - Autism Western Cape
If you can take photos of the whole process. You can even do a drawing. You just want a visual representation of each step of that process.Candy Voss, Chairperson - Autism Western Cape
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown
The hospital says the ban on buying alcohol has contributed significantly to the drop in admissions over the last 12 days.Read More
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town
Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,749 with 13 confirmed deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday afternoon said the number of Covid-19 infections in the country had increased by 63 overnight.Read More
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group
New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants.Read More
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day
21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky.Read More
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators
Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] #TsekCorona: Heartwarming local musos ode to Cape Town under lockdown
Famous local talents sing together while in their own homes and it is an uplifting tribute to the Mother City under lockdown.Read More
Local surf therapy service makes waves online during Coronavirus crisis
Waves for Change tells Early Breakfast host Abs Nzelenzele how it's changing up its surfing therapy service in light of Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri asks for money during lockdown
He took to Twitter on the weekend asking for money during the 21-day lockdown and received a great deal of backlash.Read More
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member'
As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director.Read More