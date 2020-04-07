Streaming issues? Report here
Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown

7 April 2020 3:45 PM
by
Tags:
Autism
Lockdown
COVID19
world autism awareness month
The Covid-19 crisis has created a number of unique challenges for parents of autistic children, as Pippa Hudson finds out.

The current coronavirus lockdown has left most of us feeling disorientated in one way or another.

Routines have been altered, disrupted, and in some cases, abandoned completely.

Unforeseen and sudden change isn't easy, but for children on the autistic spectrum, it can be particularly bewildering and distressing.

Candy Voss from Autism Western Cape says while parenting a child with autism in the time of coronavirus can be challenging, there are things moms and dads can do to make it easier for the whole family.

It's more about the fact that everything is changing.

Candy Voss, Chairperson - Autism Western Cape

It's taking that change and saying how can we explain this change to a person who is non-speaking.

Candy Voss, Chairperson - Autism Western Cape

Voss says it's best to try and keep things as simple as possible.

Try and maybe have something that has some sort of visual component to it.

Candy Voss, Chairperson - Autism Western Cape

Voss says setting up consistency and routine can also be helpful.

For example, mealtimes are something that could be at a set time. Also the time your child wakes up and goes to sleep. What time do they have a bath?

Candy Voss, Chairperson - Autism Western Cape

If you can take photos of the whole process. You can even do a drawing. You just want a visual representation of each step of that process.

Candy Voss, Chairperson - Autism Western Cape

Listen to the full interview below:


