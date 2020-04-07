Get up to 100% off your April rent, perhaps May too - Property Industry Group
Some of South Africa’s main property organisations have come together to form the “Property Industry Group”.
The Group aims to coordinate the industry’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak and the devastating effects of the lockdown to “flatten the curve” of the rate of infections.
The commercial property sector employs 300 000 people in South Africa.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Estienne de Klerk, the spokesperson for the Property Industry Group.
Whitfield asked him to elaborate on the relief the Property Industry Group is hoping to provide the industry.
The Group’s main focus will be to help Covid-19 affected small, medium-sized and microenterprises (SMMEs).
It will, however, also help to larger retail tenants.
Owners of commercial property will waive rentals partially or fully for April and May and will also offer rental deferments.
To qualify for help, tenants must commit to not retrenching staff while accessing relief.
“There can be as much as 100% off the rental in April and potentially even in May,” said De Klerk.
We’re probably the first industry in the country… to physically put money down on the table…Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson - Property Industry Group
Bizarre scenario… some of the essential services retailers have decided not to pay, which is crazy considering the fact that they’re actually performing incredibly well during this period.Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson - Property Industry Group
We’re giving smaller retailers up to 100% rental relief for April and May… Hairdressers, restaurant owners, small stores and franchises…Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson - Property Industry Group
The focus is to preserve the smaller retailers and help the larger ones… We have to share the pain…Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson - Property Industry Group
We lobbied widely... the bulk of retail in our country is represented… It’s a big-picture issue… We’ve been working closely with the banks and municipalities…Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson - Property Industry Group
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown
The hospital says the ban on buying alcohol has contributed significantly to the drop in admissions over the last 12 days.Read More
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town
Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,749 with 13 confirmed deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday afternoon said the number of Covid-19 infections in the country had increased by 63 overnight.Read More
Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown
The Covid-19 crisis has created a number of unique challenges for parents of autistic children, as Pippa Hudson finds out.Read More
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group
New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants.Read More
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day
21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky.Read More
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators
Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] #TsekCorona: Heartwarming local musos ode to Cape Town under lockdown
Famous local talents sing together while in their own homes and it is an uplifting tribute to the Mother City under lockdown.Read More
Local surf therapy service makes waves online during Coronavirus crisis
Waves for Change tells Early Breakfast host Abs Nzelenzele how it's changing up its surfing therapy service in light of Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri asks for money during lockdown
He took to Twitter on the weekend asking for money during the 21-day lockdown and received a great deal of backlash.Read More