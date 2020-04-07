Get up to 100% off your April rent, perhaps May too - Property Industry Group

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Africa Melane
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 20:25
Lockdown and your rights as a tenant. Can a landlord evict you during a national lockdown?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reva Watson - Director at Watson Attorneys
Today at 20:48
Legal duo gives free legal advice to help you get your affairs in order during Covid-19 pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Today at 21:05
Dept of labour check-in
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 21:15
Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah-Jayne King - Presenter at CapeTalk
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
A sleep expert explains why you're having such vivid dreams during the coronavirus pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dale Rae - Manager of the Sleep Science programme at Sports Science Institute of SA
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: how a chocolatier & photographer spreads joy daily
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Here's how your snorkel mask could help in the fight against Covid 19 Surgeon Heather Bourgard explains how a full face snorkeling mask can help protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus. 7 April 2020 6:43 PM
Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown The hospital says the ban on buying alcohol has contributed significantly to the drop in admissions over the last 12 days. 7 April 2020 5:38 PM
Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown The Covid-19 crisis has created a number of unique challenges for parents of autistic children, as Pippa Hudson finds out. 7 April 2020 3:45 PM
View all Local
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants. 7 April 2020 2:31 PM
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day 21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky. 7 April 2020 2:05 PM
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now. 6 April 2020 9:00 PM
View all Business
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 April 2020 1:10 PM
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town. 6 April 2020 6:11 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Get up to 100% off your April rent, perhaps May too - Property Industry Group

7 April 2020 7:05 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Property
SMMEs
landlord
tenant
commercial property
rental
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
retail property
Property Industry Group
Estienne de Klerk
small, medium-sized and microenterprises
“There can be up to 100% off the rental in April and potentially even in May,” says Estienne de Klerk (Property Industry Group).

Some of South Africa’s main property organisations have come together to form the “Property Industry Group”.

The Group aims to coordinate the industry’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak and the devastating effects of the lockdown to “flatten the curve” of the rate of infections.

The commercial property sector employs 300 000 people in South Africa.

Pixabay.com, 2019

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Estienne de Klerk, the spokesperson for the Property Industry Group.

Whitfield asked him to elaborate on the relief the Property Industry Group is hoping to provide the industry.

The Group’s main focus will be to help Covid-19 affected small, medium-sized and microenterprises (SMMEs).

It will, however, also help to larger retail tenants.

Owners of commercial property will waive rentals partially or fully for April and May and will also offer rental deferments.

To qualify for help, tenants must commit to not retrenching staff while accessing relief.

“There can be as much as 100% off the rental in April and potentially even in May,” said De Klerk.

We’re probably the first industry in the country… to physically put money down on the table…

Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson - Property Industry Group

Bizarre scenario… some of the essential services retailers have decided not to pay, which is crazy considering the fact that they’re actually performing incredibly well during this period.

Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson - Property Industry Group

We’re giving smaller retailers up to 100% rental relief for April and May… Hairdressers, restaurant owners, small stores and franchises…

Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson - Property Industry Group

The focus is to preserve the smaller retailers and help the larger ones… We have to share the pain…

Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson - Property Industry Group

We lobbied widely... the bulk of retail in our country is represented… It’s a big-picture issue… We’ve been working closely with the banks and municipalities…

Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson - Property Industry Group

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

7 April 2020 7:05 PM


7 April 2020 7:05 PM
by
