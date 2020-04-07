Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch

Manana claims communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was collecting masks and protective gear from his house before she sat down with his family for lunch.

"On hindsight [sic], it was irresponsible to post a picture without giving clear context and thereby creating the impression that it was a social lunch. For this, we profusely apologise", the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

Here is the full statement from Mduduzi Manana about *that* lunch with minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. pic.twitter.com/7PObIBhS7n — Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) April 7, 2020

In an Instagram photo which has since been deleted, Ndabeni-Abrahams is seen visiting Manana's home and enjoying a meal.

The pair, who are both members of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), are facing backlash for violating lockdown regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier said he had summoned Ndabeni-Abrahams to discuss the lunch pic and the public outcry it has caused.

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be arrested @Stellarated! You're a disgrace to @MYANC! Arrest her as soon as possible! — Sizakele (@Sizakel66012435) April 7, 2020

Mdu Manana deleted that Insta post where he and Stella Ndabeni-Abrams are violating the lockdown.



Ramaphosa must come explain to us whether this lockdown does not apply his Ministers when they are not working. — Sentletse (@Sentletse) April 7, 2020

Duarte calls on ANC members to abide by lockdown regulations

At the same time, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has urged members of the governing party’s NEC to lead by example during the lockdown.

She wrote a letter to members of the ANC NEC on Tuesday warning against "photos of opulent living and consumption of non-essential substances".