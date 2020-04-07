Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch
Manana claims communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was collecting masks and protective gear from his house before she sat down with his family for lunch.
"On hindsight [sic], it was irresponsible to post a picture without giving clear context and thereby creating the impression that it was a social lunch. For this, we profusely apologise", the statement reads.
Read the full statement below:
Here is the full statement from Mduduzi Manana about *that* lunch with minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. pic.twitter.com/7PObIBhS7n— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) April 7, 2020
In an Instagram photo which has since been deleted, Ndabeni-Abrahams is seen visiting Manana's home and enjoying a meal.
The pair, who are both members of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), are facing backlash for violating lockdown regulations.
RELATED: Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws
President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier said he had summoned Ndabeni-Abrahams to discuss the lunch pic and the public outcry it has caused.
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be arrested @Stellarated! You're a disgrace to @MYANC! Arrest her as soon as possible!— Sizakele (@Sizakel66012435) April 7, 2020
Mdu Manana deleted that Insta post where he and Stella Ndabeni-Abrams are violating the lockdown.— Sentletse (@Sentletse) April 7, 2020
Ramaphosa must come explain to us whether this lockdown does not apply his Ministers when they are not working.
Duarte calls on ANC members to abide by lockdown regulations
At the same time, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has urged members of the governing party’s NEC to lead by example during the lockdown.
She wrote a letter to members of the ANC NEC on Tuesday warning against "photos of opulent living and consumption of non-essential substances".
