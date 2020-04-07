Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Africa Melane
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 20:25
Lockdown and your rights as a tenant. Can a landlord evict you during a national lockdown?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reva Watson - Director at Watson Attorneys
Today at 20:48
Legal duo gives free legal advice to help you get your affairs in order during Covid-19 pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Today at 21:05
Dept of labour check-in
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 21:15
Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah-Jayne King - Presenter at CapeTalk
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
A sleep expert explains why you're having such vivid dreams during the coronavirus pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dale Rae - Manager of the Sleep Science programme at Sports Science Institute of SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19 Food retailer Shoprite released a statement on Tuesday outlining the precautions it has taken after an employee tested positive fo... 7 April 2020 6:14 PM
Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown The hospital says the ban on buying alcohol has contributed significantly to the drop in admissions over the last 12 days. 7 April 2020 5:38 PM
Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown The Covid-19 crisis has created a number of unique challenges for parents of autistic children, as Pippa Hudson finds out. 7 April 2020 3:45 PM
View all Local
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
View all Politics
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants. 7 April 2020 2:31 PM
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day 21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky. 7 April 2020 2:05 PM
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now. 6 April 2020 9:00 PM
View all Business
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch

7 April 2020 5:05 PM
by
Tags:
Instagram
Mduduzi Manana
Stella Ndabeni Abrahams
Lockdown
protective gear
lunch
Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a stir online.

Manana claims communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was collecting masks and protective gear from his house before she sat down with his family for lunch.

"On hindsight [sic], it was irresponsible to post a picture without giving clear context and thereby creating the impression that it was a social lunch. For this, we profusely apologise", the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

In an Instagram photo which has since been deleted, Ndabeni-Abrahams is seen visiting Manana's home and enjoying a meal.

The pair, who are both members of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), are facing backlash for violating lockdown regulations.

RELATED: Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier said he had summoned Ndabeni-Abrahams to discuss the lunch pic and the public outcry it has caused.

Duarte calls on ANC members to abide by lockdown regulations

At the same time, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has urged members of the governing party’s NEC to lead by example during the lockdown.

She wrote a letter to members of the ANC NEC on Tuesday warning against "photos of opulent living and consumption of non-essential substances".


7 April 2020 5:05 PM
by
Tags:
Instagram
Mduduzi Manana
Stella Ndabeni Abrahams
Lockdown
protective gear
lunch

Recommended

More from Politics

lockdown-lunch-manana-instagram-screengrab-stella-ndabeni-abrahamsjpgpng

Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws

7 April 2020 3:15 PM

In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190213SACP

SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank

7 April 2020 2:01 PM

The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200226tito7gif

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

5 April 2020 10:49 AM

Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golden-arrow-bus-rearjpg

Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa

5 April 2020 9:52 AM

Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200327-lockdown-arrest-edjpg

'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'

4 April 2020 3:10 PM

Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200403viljoenjpg

Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa

4 April 2020 12:20 PM

FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile mbalula

FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF

2 April 2020 5:40 PM

Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco

2 April 2020 1:22 PM

National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile mbalula

Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks

1 April 2020 5:20 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

471d4ed2-c3bc-402a-9b71-028692f25d0e.jpg

PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases

1 April 2020 1:11 PM

Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,749 with 13 confirmed deaths

Local

Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws

Local Politics

[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA’s rural communities: We are afraid of coronavirus

7 April 2020 5:16 PM

CT company goes from making badges to making face shields

7 April 2020 4:58 PM

Santaco launches coronavirus relief fund to assist workers

7 April 2020 4:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA