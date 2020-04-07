Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown
Doctors working in the trauma unit at Groote Schuur Hospital say they've seen a drastic decrease in the number of people being admitted for treatment.
Unit head Andrew Nicol has told CapeTalk's John Maytham that there's been a two-thirds reduction in admissions since the start of the lockdown.
Nicol says during a typical month the department sees around 1, 000 patients, but that number has fallen dramatically since 26 March.
There was something like 37 cases over the weekend, where usually we would be dealing with about 150.Andrew Nicol, Head of Trauma Unit - Groote Schuur Hospital
Nicol says he puts the drop in numbers down to the government restrictions on buying alcohol.
About 50 percent of the trauma that we see is alcohol-related.Andrew Nicol, Head of Trauma Unit - Groote Schuur Hospital
He adds that the decline in interpersonal violence-related injuries is also significant.
We're so used to seeing large numbers of gunshot injuries...up to about 85 per month.Andrew Nicol, Head of Trauma Unit - Groote Schuur Hospital
Suddenly to have that taken off our hands is a huge relief, because that takes up a huge amount of our resources.Andrew Nicol, Head of Trauma Unit - Groote Schuur Hospital
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town
Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,749 with 13 confirmed deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday afternoon said the number of Covid-19 infections in the country had increased by 63 overnight.Read More
Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown
The Covid-19 crisis has created a number of unique challenges for parents of autistic children, as Pippa Hudson finds out.Read More
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group
New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants.Read More
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day
21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky.Read More
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators
Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] #TsekCorona: Heartwarming local musos ode to Cape Town under lockdown
Famous local talents sing together while in their own homes and it is an uplifting tribute to the Mother City under lockdown.Read More
Local surf therapy service makes waves online during Coronavirus crisis
Waves for Change tells Early Breakfast host Abs Nzelenzele how it's changing up its surfing therapy service in light of Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri asks for money during lockdown
He took to Twitter on the weekend asking for money during the 21-day lockdown and received a great deal of backlash.Read More
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member'
As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director.Read More