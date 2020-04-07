Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown

Doctors working in the trauma unit at Groote Schuur Hospital say they've seen a drastic decrease in the number of people being admitted for treatment.

Unit head Andrew Nicol has told CapeTalk's John Maytham that there's been a two-thirds reduction in admissions since the start of the lockdown.

Nicol says during a typical month the department sees around 1, 000 patients, but that number has fallen dramatically since 26 March.

There was something like 37 cases over the weekend, where usually we would be dealing with about 150. Andrew Nicol, Head of Trauma Unit - Groote Schuur Hospital

Nicol says he puts the drop in numbers down to the government restrictions on buying alcohol.

About 50 percent of the trauma that we see is alcohol-related. Andrew Nicol, Head of Trauma Unit - Groote Schuur Hospital

He adds that the decline in interpersonal violence-related injuries is also significant.

We're so used to seeing large numbers of gunshot injuries...up to about 85 per month. Andrew Nicol, Head of Trauma Unit - Groote Schuur Hospital