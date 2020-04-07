[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town
Cape Town has gone to sleep.
It’s what you would expect, but to see it is mind-blowing.
Long Street – usually bustling 24 hours of the day – looks like a post-apocalyptic movie set; it’s so quiet.
Clifton?
Not a single person on the beach; have you ever?
The University of Cape Town; very eerie.
Watch this fascinating video by Step Above, a South African drone firm (they are listed as an essential service and have a permit to fly and film during lockdown):
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown
The hospital says the ban on buying alcohol has contributed significantly to the drop in admissions over the last 12 days.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,749 with 13 confirmed deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday afternoon said the number of Covid-19 infections in the country had increased by 63 overnight.Read More
Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown
The Covid-19 crisis has created a number of unique challenges for parents of autistic children, as Pippa Hudson finds out.Read More
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group
New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants.Read More
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day
21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky.Read More
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators
Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
[WATCH] #TsekCorona: Heartwarming local musos ode to Cape Town under lockdown
Famous local talents sing together while in their own homes and it is an uplifting tribute to the Mother City under lockdown.Read More
Local surf therapy service makes waves online during Coronavirus crisis
Waves for Change tells Early Breakfast host Abs Nzelenzele how it's changing up its surfing therapy service in light of Covid-19.Read More
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri asks for money during lockdown
He took to Twitter on the weekend asking for money during the 21-day lockdown and received a great deal of backlash.Read More
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member'
As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director.Read More