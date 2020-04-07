Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19
The Shoprite Group confirmed that its Bothasig store was closed on Monday, 6 April after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.
The store was closed immediately and a decontamination company was brought in to sanitise and deep clean the store.
It's understood that the store was due to reopen on Tuesday morning following an inspection.
According to Shoprite, the employee was last in the store on Thursday, 2 April and is now recovering at home.
Those who worked closely with this employee have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and are monitoring themselves for any symptoms.
Shoprite says the store has tested all the employees working at the branch.
According to the statement, staff will have their temperatures taken other hygiene measures will remain in place.
The retailer says it has informed the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Department of Health about the case.
Shoprite management has told CapeTalk that it cannot give out any further information on the position of the staff member who tested positive.
The retailer says it's monitoring the situation closely.
