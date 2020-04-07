Streaming issues? Report here
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns'

7 April 2020 6:35 PM
by
Tags:
Economy
Wits
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Mike Schussler
Public Health
Graeme Codrington
Economics
TomorrowToday
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in south afrca
covid-19 in south africa
Susan Goldstein
extended lockdown
lockdown extention
Ronelle Burger
Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein.

The lockdown is scheduled to end on Friday, 17 April.

But, will it?

Should it?

coronavirus lockdown in SA Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

It’s unlikely that schools and universities will reopen, says Ronelle Burger, a professor of economics at the Stellenbosch University.

An extended lockdown could harm the economy more than Covid-19 itself, warns economist Mike Schussler.

Schussler says that extending the lockdown by 10 days will cause the destruction of an additional 1.6 million formal jobs.

Despite the economic cost, a full-scale lifting of the lockdown is looking highly unlikely.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Graeme Codrington (Futurist at TomorrowToday) and Professor Susan Goldstein (Public Health Specialist at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science)

With the end of lockdown looming, Whitfield asked them what should go into considering an extension.

How many sick people can our healthcare system manage? That’s what lockdown is for… to not overwhelm hospitals… Right now, we’re doing a reasonable job… Have we flattened the curve enough?

Graeme Codrington, Futurist - TomorrowToday

We have other countries to look at… a look into the future… Every single one [successful curve flatteners] has extended their lockdowns…

Graeme Codrington, Futurist - TomorrowToday

We don’t know what the interaction of this virus is going to be with people with HIV and tuberculosis…

Susan Goldstein, Public Health Specialist - Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science

There’s a lot of places where it [lockdown] is impossible…

Susan Goldstein, Public Health Specialist - Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science

Poverty itself causes severe illness… I’m glad I’m not the President. Weighing up the pros and cons is very difficult.

Susan Goldstein, Public Health Specialist - Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science

We purportedly have 2 million HIV positive people who aren’t on medication…

Susan Goldstein, Public Health Specialist - Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science

Suddenly, the Government is activating things like water in places that never had it…

Susan Goldstein, Public Health Specialist - Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science

For more detail, listen to the interviews in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


