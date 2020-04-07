[LISTEN] Here's how your snorkel mask could help in the fight against Covid 19

We're being asked to help the men and women on the frontline of the current coronavirus crisis by donating...snorkeling masks.

Local surgeon Heather Bougard says it is vital medical personnel are able to carry out their vital work without being compromised themselves.

The most important thing is looking after the health of the healthcare workers so we carry on caring. Heather Bougard, Surgeon - New Somerset Hospital

Although people are working hard on procuring it, at the moment we simply don't have enough [personal protective equipment]. Heather Bougard, Surgeon - New Somerset Hospital

Bourgard explains how a full face snorkeling mask can help protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus.

We take the snorkel part off the top of the mask and fit a 3D printed adaptor which takes a different type of filter which filters out all the virus particles. Heather Bougard, Surgeon - New Somerset Hospital

The great thing about this is you protect the healthcare worker's entire face and all of the airway. Heather Bougard, Surgeon - New Somerset Hospital

She says they're relying on donations because of the current purchasing restrictions under lockdown.

The problem is accessing the masks...we can't order and we can't have deliveries. Heather Bougard, Surgeon - New Somerset Hospital

Listen to the full interview below to find out how you can donate: