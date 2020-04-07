[LISTEN] Here's how your snorkel mask could help in the fight against Covid 19
We're being asked to help the men and women on the frontline of the current coronavirus crisis by donating...snorkeling masks.
Local surgeon Heather Bougard says it is vital medical personnel are able to carry out their vital work without being compromised themselves.
The most important thing is looking after the health of the healthcare workers so we carry on caring.Heather Bougard, Surgeon - New Somerset Hospital
Although people are working hard on procuring it, at the moment we simply don't have enough [personal protective equipment].Heather Bougard, Surgeon - New Somerset Hospital
Bourgard explains how a full face snorkeling mask can help protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus.
We take the snorkel part off the top of the mask and fit a 3D printed adaptor which takes a different type of filter which filters out all the virus particles.Heather Bougard, Surgeon - New Somerset Hospital
The great thing about this is you protect the healthcare worker's entire face and all of the airway.Heather Bougard, Surgeon - New Somerset Hospital
She says they're relying on donations because of the current purchasing restrictions under lockdown.
The problem is accessing the masks...we can't order and we can't have deliveries.Heather Bougard, Surgeon - New Somerset Hospital
Listen to the full interview below to find out how you can donate:
More from Local
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein.Read More
Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19
Food retailer Shoprite released a statement on Tuesday outlining the precautions it has taken after an employee tested positive for the virus.Read More
Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown
The hospital says the ban on buying alcohol has contributed significantly to the drop in admissions over the last 12 days.Read More
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town
Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,749 with 13 confirmed deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday afternoon said the number of Covid-19 infections in the country had increased by 63 overnight.Read More
Helping children with autism cope during the coronavirus lockdown
The Covid-19 crisis has created a number of unique challenges for parents of autistic children, as Pippa Hudson finds out.Read More
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws
In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his house.Read More
Stephen Birch appears in court for fake news video on Covid-19 tests
The 55-year-old man charged with spreading fake news about coronavirus testing appeared in Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday.Read More
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group
New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants.Read More
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day
21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky.Read More