Children can move under lockdown: Parenting plans and court orders greenlighted

One of the lockdown regulations that caused huge concern for many was that children in shared custody would have to stay with one parent throughout the 21 day period.

This regulation has now been amended.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Joy van der Heyde who specialises in family law, about changes to the lockdown regulations relating to the movement between parents of children in shared custody.

The most important change is that court orders can now be complied with as well as parenting plans and agreements that are registered with the Family Advocate's Office. Joy van der Hyde, Family law specialist

What this means is that children can now move between parents' homes as per the order and agreement between those parents for contact. Joy van der Hyde, Family law specialist

There are provisos she explains.

The houses involved in the exchange need to ensure they are Covid-19-free zones and Van der Hyde says testing will be made available should parents have to prove they are Covid-19-free.

The other option is parents would have to wait out the incubation period of up to 14 to 21 days before contact is allowed.

She encourages parents to get tested for Covid-19 before moving children.

Listen to the interview below: