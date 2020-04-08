WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend

He says officers will especially be on the lookout for mini-bus taxis operators ferrying people to and from the Eastern Cape, as well as other provinces.

Africa says there will be 24/7 roadblocks across the province and at all provincial borders.

He says only essential service workers and drivers transporting essential goods will be allowed on the roads.

They must produce their permits, he adds.

Africa claims residents have not been obeying lockdown regulations, with authorities reporting an average of 100 or more arrests a day.

People aren't listening. They aren't adhering to regulations. On a daily basis, people are being arrested. Kenny Africa, Western Cape Traffic Chief

If you do not have a permit to be on the road, then stay at home. Kenny Africa, Western Cape Traffic Chief

Easter weekend is on our doorstep. We are making preparations to make sure that people do not go on the road. Kenny Africa, Western Cape Traffic Chief

He has warned truck operators to drive carefully and rest when needed following a fatal truck collision on the N1 on Tuesday.

