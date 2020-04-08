Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:15
On the couch - author Brent Meersman discusses A Childhood Made Up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brent Meersman
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Alexia Montanari
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:39
Old Mutual provides R4 billion cover to healthcare workers during Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:45
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Lock down rule changes: co-parenting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Guest - Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa
Today at 15:40
Home from Home: Siphosethu's Story
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siphosethu (surname)
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Cricket behind closed doors
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:20
COVID-19 provides insights needed to implement National Health Insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Myburgh - Dentistry Faculty at UWC
Today at 16:55
Hotels and Covid-19: Tsogo Sun
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotel
Today at 17:05
The national ventilator project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Bailey - DTI
Today at 17:20
Climate change to cause abrupt species loss this century
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Trisos - senior researcher at the African Climate & Development Initiative at the University of Cape Town.
Today at 17:46
Book: CJ Tudor's 'The Other People'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
CJ Tudor - Author of The Other People
No Items to show
Latest Local
WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend Traffic chief Kenny Africa says provincial authorities will ensure that people are adhering to lockdown regulations this long week... 8 April 2020 12:30 PM
WC authorities busy with scenario planning for Covid-19's economic impact The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department is currently scenario planning for interventions post-Covid-19. 8 April 2020 11:41 AM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
View all Local
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
Reserve Bank explains lockdown debt relief strategy The Reserve Bank has released recent directives to bring debt relief to the banking sector explains Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana. 8 April 2020 8:19 AM
EOH slashes salaries of execs and high-earning workers to cope with Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitifield interviews EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller. 7 April 2020 7:29 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
In the new world of virtual meetings and interviews, what are the ground rules? World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck gives tips on what to do during an interview on Skype or something similar. 6 April 2020 7:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
View all Opinion

WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend

8 April 2020 12:30 PM
by
Tags:
Roadblock
Kenny Africa
Easter weekend
traffic officers
SA lockdown
lockdown regulations
Traffic chief Kenny Africa says provincial authorities will ensure that people are adhering to lockdown regulations this long weekend.

He says officers will especially be on the lookout for mini-bus taxis operators ferrying people to and from the Eastern Cape, as well as other provinces.

Africa says there will be 24/7 roadblocks across the province and at all provincial borders.

He says only essential service workers and drivers transporting essential goods will be allowed on the roads.

They must produce their permits, he adds.

Africa claims residents have not been obeying lockdown regulations, with authorities reporting an average of 100 or more arrests a day.

People aren't listening. They aren't adhering to regulations. On a daily basis, people are being arrested.

Kenny Africa, Western Cape Traffic Chief

If you do not have a permit to be on the road, then stay at home.

Kenny Africa, Western Cape Traffic Chief

Easter weekend is on our doorstep. We are making preparations to make sure that people do not go on the road.

Kenny Africa, Western Cape Traffic Chief

He has warned truck operators to drive carefully and rest when needed following a fatal truck collision on the N1 on Tuesday.

Listen to the Traffic Chief on Today with Kieno Kammies:


