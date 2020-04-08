WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend
He says officers will especially be on the lookout for mini-bus taxis operators ferrying people to and from the Eastern Cape, as well as other provinces.
Africa says there will be 24/7 roadblocks across the province and at all provincial borders.
He says only essential service workers and drivers transporting essential goods will be allowed on the roads.
They must produce their permits, he adds.
Africa claims residents have not been obeying lockdown regulations, with authorities reporting an average of 100 or more arrests a day.
People aren't listening. They aren't adhering to regulations. On a daily basis, people are being arrested.Kenny Africa, Western Cape Traffic Chief
If you do not have a permit to be on the road, then stay at home.Kenny Africa, Western Cape Traffic Chief
Easter weekend is on our doorstep. We are making preparations to make sure that people do not go on the road.Kenny Africa, Western Cape Traffic Chief
He has warned truck operators to drive carefully and rest when needed following a fatal truck collision on the N1 on Tuesday.
Listen to the Traffic Chief on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Should government subsidise SA's taxi industry?
Kieno Kammies asks whether the taxi industry should receive a government subsidy in light of the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
WC authorities busy with scenario planning for Covid-19's economic impact
The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department is currently scenario planning for interventions post-Covid-19.Read More
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown
SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown.Read More
Here's why you're having weird dreams right now...and yes, #Covid19 is to blame
Lester Kiewit asks sleep expert Dale Rae why he's having such bizarre dreams during the current Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown
Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19.Read More
Stringent plans in place for health workers, says W Cape Health
Only eleven health workers tested Covid-19-positive over the past four weeks, says W Cape Health head Dr Keith Cloete.Read More
Children can move under lockdown: Parenting plans and court orders greenlighted
Lockdown regulation causing concern for many that children in shared custody would have to stay with one parent has been amended.Read More
Reserve Bank explains lockdown debt relief strategy
The Reserve Bank has released recent directives to bring debt relief to the banking sector explains Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana.Read More
[LISTEN] Here's how your snorkel mask could help in the fight against Covid 19
Surgeon Heather Bourgard explains how a full face snorkeling mask can help protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus.Read More
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein.Read More