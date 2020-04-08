Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown
About 1 billion people worldwide use global maps, so this data used in the Google Community Mobility Reports provides a significant sample that can be extrapolated to see how people are moving around - or staying at home - during the different lockdown approaches around the world.
It may feel a bit like Big Brother is watching you, but the research is hopefully of use to government's assessing their lockdown policies.
Click here to find the country you want to take a look at.
