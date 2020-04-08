Streaming issues? Report here
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology

8 April 2020 10:55 AM
by
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
special leave
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams
SA lockdown
lockdown rules
lockdown violation
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpaid.

This comes after a picture of Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams emerged online, showing her having lunch with Mduduzi Manana, a former deputy minister, during the lockdown.

Ramaphosa says the law should take its course regarding allegations that she violated the lockdown regulations.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (in black T-shirt) seen having lunch with Mduduzi Manana (centre) at his residence in Fourways while the country is under COVID-19 lockdown. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws

In a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa expressed his disapproval of the minister's actions.

He says he met with Ndabeni-Abrahams on Tuesday but was not satisfied with her explanation for the violation.

"The President accepted the Minister’s apology for the violation but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered", the statement reads.

The president says that her actions undermined the requirement that all citizens stay at home during the lockdown.

Ndabeni-Abrahams has been ordered to issue a public apology to South Africans for violating the regulations.

While she is on special leave for two months, Minister in The Presidency Jackson Mthembu will act in Ndabeni-Abrahams’ position.

RELATED: Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch

On Tuesday, Manana issued a statement in an attempt to clarify the reason for Ndabeni-Abrahams' visit.

Manana claimed the minister stopped by to collect personal protective equipment when she joined his family for lunch.


