Here's why you're having weird dreams right now...and yes, #Covid19 is to blame
Lester Kiewit can't sleep.
And when he eventually does get to sleep the Cape Talk 'Tonight' show host is having some very bizarre dreams.
It's all been since the start of the current 21-day lockdown, he says.
On Tuesday's edition of the show he invited sleep expert Dale Rae to join him to explain why it is that Lester, and in fact, many of us are having such strange dreams at the moment.
I dream of little metal pellets coming out of my ears...I see little pellets coming out of my eyes!Lester Kiewit, Host - Cape Talk
They're quite vivid, but they're also quite scary.Lester Kiewit, Host - Cape Talk
Dr Rae says it's not unusual that many of us are struggling to fall asleep or that we're having some rather weird dreams.
They may well be suppressing or ignoring some of their thoughts or reactions that they're having to the pandemic and then when we fall asleep we let our guard down.Dale Rae, Manager of the sleep science programme - Sports Science Institute of SA
[When we sleep] a lot of what is brewing in our subconscious is given the chance to come to the fore.Dale Rae, Manager of the sleep science programme - Sports Science Institute of SA
She says often is unprocessed anxiety that is at the root of our vivid nighttime visions.
Nobody is going to say that in these strange and uncertain times there isn't some underlying level of anxiety.Dale Rae, Manager of the sleep science programme - Sports Science Institute of SA
Dr Rae says another culprit is likely to be the amount of time we're spending consuming corona-related media.
She advocates for putting down our devices at least half an hour before bed in order to properly 'unplug'.
With what's going on now and this excess information bombing us at the moment, it's even more important than ever in the 30-60 minutes prior [to going to bed] that you disconnect as much as you can.Dale Rae, Manager of the sleep science programme - Sports Science Institute of SA
Find out more about dreaming in the time of coronavirus by clicking below:
