Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO
The World Health Organisation's Dr Princess Nothemba Simelela joined The Midday Report for a Covid-19 Q&A - listeners put their questions to the special advisor to the Director-General of the WHO.
Pangisa in Kyalami asks: "In the eyes of the WHO, what does the end of the lockdown look like - will we just go about our normal business or will there be a gradual lifting of the restrictions."
The decision about what needs to be done by a country is dependent on the situation in that country.Dr Princess Nothemba Simelela, Special advisor to the Director-General - World Health Organisation
It's important to understand that lockdowns are part of a broader approach that WHO advises governments to take.Dr Princess Nothemba Simelela, Special advisor to the Director-General - World Health Organisation
Patrick in Pretoria wants to know: "Is there a connection between coronavirus and 5G technology?"
No. This technology is meant to drive information, it's something we call an infodemic, it's not something associated with the virus. It's to drive fake news and create panic and havoc.Dr Princess Nothemba Simelela, Special advisor to the Director-General - World Health Organisation
"Can natural remedies be used to treat the coronavirus?"
There is no systematic research on traditional medication or herbs and we would advise people don't self medicate. At this time there is no known treatment for this Covid-19.Dr Princess Nothemba Simelela, Special advisor to the Director-General - World Health Organisation
Listen to the full Q&A below:
