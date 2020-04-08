Should government subsidise SA's taxi industry?
It's one of the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus lockdown.
While it usually serves over 16-million South Africans every day, the country's taxi industry is currently transporting a fraction of that number.
And although the strict capacity regulations announced at the start of the lockdown have since been relaxed by the transport minister, the impact on the industry is significant.
Such has been the negative impact on the industry that an R3.5 billion relief fund was announced Tuesday by the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to compensate workers in the industry.
But what of government? Should taxpayer money be used to subsidise the industry and to what extent?
Mikhail Manuel of the UCT Centre for Transport Studies say yes, but told CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies what is currently preventing that from happening.
One, is that they're not legal entities, they're informal businesses.Mikhail Manuel , Doctoral researcher - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
Two, there are thousands upon thousands of operators and owners...so the capacity that government needs to have to be able to enter into legal agreements...is a tall order.Mikhail Manuel , Doctoral researcher - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
Manuel says what's needed is an industry-led, voluntary formalisation of individual businesses.
The taxi industry must take the bull by the horns and formalise themselves.Mikhail Manuel , Doctoral researcher - UCT Centre for Transport Studies
Click below to listen to the full interview:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO
Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk.Read More
WC authorities busy with scenario planning for Covid-19's economic impact
The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department is currently scenario planning for interventions post-Covid-19.Read More
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown
SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown.Read More
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown
Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19.Read More
Stringent plans in place for health workers, says W Cape Health
Only eleven health workers tested Covid-19-positive over the past four weeks, says W Cape Health head Dr Keith Cloete.Read More
Children can move under lockdown: Parenting plans and court orders greenlighted
Lockdown regulation causing concern for many that children in shared custody would have to stay with one parent has been amended.Read More
Reserve Bank explains lockdown debt relief strategy
The Reserve Bank has released recent directives to bring debt relief to the banking sector explains Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana.Read More
Get up to 100% off your April rent, perhaps May too - Property Industry Group
“There can be up to 100% off the rental in April and potentially even in May,” says Estienne de Klerk (Property Industry Group).Read More
Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown
The hospital says the ban on buying alcohol has contributed significantly to the drop in admissions over the last 12 days.Read More
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town
Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years.Read More