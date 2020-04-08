[WATCH] I regret the incident, I am deeply sorry - Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises

Ndabeni-Abrahams has been placed on special leave after she was photographed having lunch with former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana and others amid strict lockdown regulations.

In her public apology, the minister asks South Africans for forgiveness.

The apology comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement expressing his disapproval of the minister's actions.

RELATED: Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology

Ramaphosa met with Ndabeni-Abrahams on Tuesday but was not satisfied with her explanation for the violation.

The president says the law must take its course in the matter.

He has placed her on special leave for two months - one of which will be unpaid.

RELATED: Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch

While Ndabeni-Abrahams is on special leave, Minister in The Presidency Jackson Mthembu will act in her position.