No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation

Diko says Ramaphosa strongly believes that Ndabeni-Abrahams should be brought to book and face the law, without any preferential treatment.

The minister has been placed on special leave for two months after she violated lockdown regulations.

She issued a public apology, asking the President and South Africans for forgiveness.

The minister must face the same consequences as everyone else in this country for violating the rules that have been set for all of us. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

The President strongly believes that no one, including the minister, is above the law. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

He says no one of us should undermine the national effort to save lives in this very serious situation. Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa - The Presidency

The ANC says it fully supports Ramaphosa's decision to put Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says party members should be lead by example as the country fights against the spread of Covid-19.

Mabe says any further disciplinary action against Ndabeni-Abrahams can only be discussed by party structures once the lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the action by Ramaphosa is as harsh as it gets during this time.

Mathekga argues that Ramaphosa cannot afford to shift the country's attention from fighting the pandemic.

To be realistic, it will not get harder than this... The president tried. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

Realistically, [Ramaphosa] cannot fire the minister at this point in time. The moment does not allow him to get any harsher than this. Ralph Mathekga, political analyst

Listen to the latest developments on The Midday Report: