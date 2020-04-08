Ground Up journalist reveals mother's 'madness' in poignant new memoir

Raised by a schizophrenic mother and an alcoholic father, journalist Brent Meersman didn't have an easy childhood.

The current co-editor of Ground Up news agency recently published his first memoir - A Childhood Made Up: Living With My Mother’s Madness - in which he details the difficulties of his formative years.

He joined Pippa Hudson to talk about the book and why he felt compelled to put his story down on paper.

You can listen to the full interview below.

One of the motivations [for writing the book] was that I'd wished a book like this had existed when I was a kid. It would have made such an incredible difference to my life. Brent Meersman, Author - A Childhood Made Up: Living with my mother's madness

People didn't really understand the illness [schizophrenia] and certainly not in South Africa in the 1970's...there's still a lot of ignorance around it. Brent Meersman, Author - A Childhood Made Up: Living with my mother's madness

My dad tried his best to look after the family, but he had this dark, dark side. Brent Meersman, Author - A Childhood Made Up: Living with my mother's madness

Listen to the full interview by clicking below: