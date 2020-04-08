Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Riedwaan Samodien 072 917 8544
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
How the black market is flourishing during the lockdown - several bottle stores looted over the last week. Are shop owners considering moving their stock?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 20:48
Why is everyone baking banana bread? Is it because people panic bought bananas and they've all grown rotten?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Sydow - Author at The Journey of Cape Malay Cooking’
Today at 21:05
Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Sara - Jayne King
Today at 21:15
It's not Easter without Pickled Fish.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wally Croome - Chairman at Sa Commercial Linefish Association
Shaheen Moolla - Director at Feike
Nazley Hendricks - Co-founder at Wetton Fish Market
Today at 21:45
Paying it forward with chocolate
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charmaine Mouton - Owner at La Chocolaterie Rococo
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN? Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 6:53 PM
New lockdown custody rules exclude parents without court-ordered plan - expert Child maintenance expert Felicity Guest says the new lockdown rules exclude co-parents without court orders and those in process o... 8 April 2020 5:57 PM
Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19? Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates. 8 April 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
View all Politics
Expect no price hikes or shortages (except rice, pasta) from us - Tiger Brands Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle assures South Africans that there are sufficient supplies of most of the company's products. 8 April 2020 6:35 PM
Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering. 8 April 2020 4:59 PM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
View all Business
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities

8 April 2020 4:59 PM
by
Tags:
Medical aid
Life insurance policy
payment holiday
Covid-19 debt relief
Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering.

He's looked at Discovery, Momentum, Old Mutual, Liberty, PPS& Profmed, Sanlam&Santam and FMI in terms of relief they’re offering on medical aid, monthly investments, retirement annuities, and insurance products such as life cover, disability, and critical illness, and in some cases, short-term insurance.

Kühn joined consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson to discuss the various Covid-19 payment relief options.

For a detailed look at Kühn's spreadsheet, visit his insightful Facebook page titled A Slice Of Finance.

Most companies stepped up to the plate. They're not all the same, some offer more than others.

Kobus Kühn, independent, certified financial planner

On retirement annuities

  • A premium holiday of six months with no penalty in the case of Liberty, Sanlam, Discovery and Old Mutual, but Momentum is offering just four months’ relief.

On life and disability policies

  • Discovery is allowing its policyholders to use their paybacks to provide premium relief or to suspend cover for three months.
  • Momentum: 2 options: decrease benefits with reduced premium, or a temporary pause in life cover premiums for three months - April to June.
  • Liberty: 6 months premium holiday on monthly premiums, with minimum sums assured per benefit still applying
  • Sanlam: Any policy older than three months can receive a 3-month premium holiday with the cover still in place.

On medical aid

  • Discovery, Momentum: Monthly contributions (payments) can be paid from medical aid savings.
  • Bonitas, Fedhealth, Medshield, : No payment, no medical aid cover
  • Profmed says it will hold back on terminating cover for three months. It will suspend for three months, but client won’t have cover.
  • Medshield - no payment relief. Policy will be suspended if no premium is received.
  • Medihelp: Payment holiday for 3 months, no cover during this time

RELATED: Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud

Knower also compared what banks are offering in terms of credit insurance. Read more on that here.

Please note: This information is subject to change as companies update their policies in response to the extent to which the Covid-19 virus escalates.

Listen to the full-length discussion on ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler:

Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


8 April 2020 4:59 PM
by
Tags:
Medical aid
Life insurance policy
payment holiday
Covid-19 debt relief

Recommended

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

bank-card-cash-money-walletjpeg

Here's what South African banks are offering when it comes to credit insurance

8 April 2020 4:15 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has compiled some information regarding credit insurance policies offered by various banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loan lending

Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted?

25 March 2020 7:57 PM

Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

consumer-talk-thumbnailjpg

When the coronavirus default tsunami hits, how will banks respond?

18 March 2020 8:03 PM

This edition of Consumer Corner looks at how lay-offs, closures and quarantine will impact people's income and ability to repay debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bank-card-cash-money-walletjpeg

Covid-19 cancellations: A blanket 'no refunds' policy is against the law - Ombud

18 March 2020 6:12 PM

The Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman says the Covid-19 pandemic should force suppliers to review their cancellation policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-balancejpeg

Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice

11 March 2020 8:07 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

Emirates dodges pressing questions about CT teen's harassment ordeal on flight

11 March 2020 3:23 PM

Emirates was asked detailed questions about their protocols following a case of attempted sexual assault on one of their flights last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man travel airport boarding pass passport #123rflifestyle 123rf

#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free

11 March 2020 2:23 PM

As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

scam-fraud--

Telkom directory used to dupe small business owners

4 March 2020 7:54 PM

Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam, should relax and read here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air

4 March 2020 4:29 PM

Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-shopper-laptop-digital-transaction-free-image-pexelsjpg

Wait - why did that debit order go off so early?

26 February 2020 8:26 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on Nedbank's early debit orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] I regret the incident, I am deeply sorry - Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises

Children can move under lockdown: Parenting plans and court orders greenlighted

Local

Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown

Local World

EWN Highlights

Tourism department opens COVID-19 funds applications for SMMEs

8 April 2020 6:39 PM

Dirco: Over 3,000 S. Africans stuck abroad want to come home

8 April 2020 6:28 PM

Too late to apologise - EFF opens criminal case against Ndabeni-Abrahams

8 April 2020 4:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA