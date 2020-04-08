Expect no price hikes or shortages (except rice, pasta) from us - Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands says it won’t hike prices of its products during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Tiger brands tastic rice on shop shelves. Picture: Vumani Mkhize/EWN

The company – South Africa’s biggest food manufacturer – is struggling to meet the demand for rice and pasta.

It is, however, meeting demand for all its other products and expects to be able to maintain a steady supply throughout lockdown and during the rest of April and May.

Tiger Brands is the owner of brands such as Black Cat, Jungle Oats and Enterprise.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands.

We have absolute certainty in our ability to supply until the end of May… Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands

Our staff has really answered the President’s call to action… We’re incentivising people, but I think the President’s messages have been inspiring… Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands

Our civil service has really risen to the challenge, in my view. Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands

