Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual
Old Mutual has announced it is giving health workers on the frontline of dealing the Covid-19 pandemic R4-billion in life cover.
The insurance firm says no premiums will be recovered for the cover and it is not an insurance policy.
Head of communications Tabby Tsengiwe explains who is eligible.
People who are registered with the Healthcare Professionals Council of SA (HPCSA) as well members of the SA Nursing Council (SANC)Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer- Old Mutual
It would be your interns, your ambulance, your emergency assistants, it's the clinical associates, it's the medical practitioners...Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer- Old Mutual
The cover will pay out for any death which occurs between 1 April and 31 December.
It is not isolated only to Covid-19...and the cover amounts to R10, 000.Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer- Old Mutual
Tsengiwe explains why the insurance firm is taking this step.
We thought it would be worth our efforts as a corporate citizen to step up and see where we can be of assistance.Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer- Old Mutual
We identified this sector of unsung heroes who are at the coalface of dealing with the pandemic on a daily basis.Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer- Old Mutual
Listen to the full interview below:
