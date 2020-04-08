Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Riedwaan Samodien 072 917 8544
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
How the black market is flourishing during the lockdown - several bottle stores looted over the last week. Are shop owners considering moving their stock?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 20:48
Why is everyone baking banana bread? Is it because people panic bought bananas and they've all grown rotten?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Sydow - Author at The Journey of Cape Malay Cooking’
Today at 21:05
Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Sara - Jayne King
Today at 21:15
It's not Easter without Pickled Fish.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wally Croome - Chairman at Sa Commercial Linefish Association
Shaheen Moolla - Director at Feike
Nazley Hendricks - Co-founder at Wetton Fish Market
Today at 21:45
Paying it forward with chocolate
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charmaine Mouton - Owner at La Chocolaterie Rococo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN? Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 6:53 PM
New lockdown custody rules exclude parents without court-ordered plan - expert Child maintenance expert Felicity Guest says the new lockdown rules exclude co-parents without court orders and those in process o... 8 April 2020 5:57 PM
Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19? Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates. 8 April 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
View all Politics
Expect no price hikes or shortages (except rice, pasta) from us - Tiger Brands Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle assures South Africans that there are sufficient supplies of most of the company's products. 8 April 2020 6:35 PM
Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering. 8 April 2020 4:59 PM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
View all Business
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual

8 April 2020 4:34 PM
by
Tags:
Insurance
Old Mutual
life cover
Covid 19
Old Mutual is giving R4bn worth of free life cover to healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Old Mutual has announced it is giving health workers on the frontline of dealing the Covid-19 pandemic R4-billion in life cover.

The insurance firm says no premiums will be recovered for the cover and it is not an insurance policy.

Head of communications Tabby Tsengiwe explains who is eligible.

People who are registered with the Healthcare Professionals Council of SA (HPCSA) as well members of the SA Nursing Council (SANC)

Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer- Old Mutual

It would be your interns, your ambulance, your emergency assistants, it's the clinical associates, it's the medical practitioners...

Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer- Old Mutual

The cover will pay out for any death which occurs between 1 April and 31 December.

It is not isolated only to Covid-19...and the cover amounts to R10, 000.

Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer- Old Mutual

Tsengiwe explains why the insurance firm is taking this step.

We thought it would be worth our efforts as a corporate citizen to step up and see where we can be of assistance.

Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer- Old Mutual

We identified this sector of unsung heroes who are at the coalface of dealing with the pandemic on a daily basis.

Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer- Old Mutual

Listen to the full interview below:


200403netcaregif

How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN?

8 April 2020 6:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak.

jabjpg

Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19?

8 April 2020 5:23 PM

Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates.

200318-tedros-whojpg

Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO

8 April 2020 3:26 PM

Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk.

180320germistom-rankgif

Should government subsidise SA's taxi industry?

8 April 2020 1:15 PM

Kieno Kammies asks whether the taxi industry should receive a government subsidy in light of the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Young business school students 123rfbusiness 123rfeducation 123rf

WC authorities busy with scenario planning for Covid-19's economic impact

8 April 2020 11:41 AM

The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department is currently scenario planning for interventions post-Covid-19.

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown

8 April 2020 11:34 AM

SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown.

Google maps 15 birthday navigation

Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown

8 April 2020 10:08 AM

Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19.

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Stringent plans in place for health workers, says W Cape Health

8 April 2020 9:05 AM

Only eleven health workers tested Covid-19-positive over the past four weeks, says W Cape Health head Dr Keith Cloete.

Mother and daughter custody children divorce 123rflifestyle 123rf

Children can move under lockdown: Parenting plans and court orders greenlighted

8 April 2020 8:40 AM

Lockdown regulation causing concern for many that children in shared custody would have to stay with one parent has been amended.

South-African-Reserve-Bank-Bursaries.jpg

Reserve Bank explains lockdown debt relief strategy

8 April 2020 8:19 AM

The Reserve Bank has released recent directives to bring debt relief to the banking sector explains Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana.

EWN Highlights

Tourism department opens COVID-19 funds applications for SMMEs

8 April 2020 6:39 PM

Dirco: Over 3,000 S. Africans stuck abroad want to come home

8 April 2020 6:28 PM

Too late to apologise - EFF opens criminal case against Ndabeni-Abrahams

8 April 2020 4:49 PM

