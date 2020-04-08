Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights

8 April 2020 4:55 PM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Instagram
The Money Show
Comedy
Bruce Whitfield
YouTube
Nik Rabinowitz
John Vlismas
David Kau
Comedy Club
coconut kelz
coronavirus memes
covid-19 memes
covid-19 jokes
Zoom
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar
virtual comedy club
coronavirus jokes
comedy special
Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club.

The only intelligent tactical response to life’s horror is to laugh defiantly at it.

Søren Kierkegaard, Danish existentialist philosopher
South African comedian John Vlismas. Picture: Vumani Mkhize/EWN

We need comic relief – and a break from the news - like we need a Covid-19 vaccine.

Enter the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar

South Africa’s first virtual comedy club will hold its first event, featuring David Kau and Nik Rabinowitz with Coconut Kelz as host - on Thursday (9 April).

The Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar will host a weekly Zoom event and a bi-weekly “Comedy Special” via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas shared a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club.

Also, read:

All you can do is laugh. It’s the only thing you can do!

John Vlismas, comedian

Privileged white people have never ever come up with any great comedy because they’ve never faced a problem.

John Vlismas, comedian

It’s a very big investment! Savanna has asked us to distribute some money to comedians and pay them to come to our virtual comedy club. In the next three months, we’ll employ 90 comedians… It’s going to pay really well…

John Vlismas, comedian

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

