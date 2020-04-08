Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights
The only intelligent tactical response to life’s horror is to laugh defiantly at it.Søren Kierkegaard, Danish existentialist philosopher
We need comic relief – and a break from the news - like we need a Covid-19 vaccine.
Enter the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar…
South Africa’s first virtual comedy club will hold its first event, featuring David Kau and Nik Rabinowitz with Coconut Kelz as host - on Thursday (9 April).
The Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar will host a weekly Zoom event and a bi-weekly “Comedy Special” via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas shared a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club.
The agony and death of thousands are not funny. The internet is laughing anyway
All you can do is laugh. It’s the only thing you can do!John Vlismas, comedian
Privileged white people have never ever come up with any great comedy because they’ve never faced a problem.John Vlismas, comedian
It’s a very big investment! Savanna has asked us to distribute some money to comedians and pay them to come to our virtual comedy club. In the next three months, we’ll employ 90 comedians… It’s going to pay really well…John Vlismas, comedian
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
