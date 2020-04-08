How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN?

A Covid-19 outbreak at Netcare's St Augustine's Hospital in Berea, Durban has taken the lives of four people while 47 hospital staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban. Picture: Google maps.

Fifteen patients also tested positive for Covid-19.

Netcare convened a team of medical experts to investigate the outbreak.

Almost 2000 people work at St Augustine's of which only about half have been tested.

Netcare considers the 464-bed St Augustine's Hospital to be one of its flagships.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

It’s a very serious situation and it’s unfolding as we speak… We’re doing everything in our power to protect our patients and staff… Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

At least two of these patients presented to us without any symptoms… That’s where the problem arose… Probably the cause of this outbreak… We had patients in normal wards where we wouldn’t have used the Personal Protective Equipment… There may well have been a failure at the hospital… We will share the full details transparently… Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We’ve never experienced anything like this… We don’t have the facilities [to test everyone admitted to the hospital] … We have a lot of precautions… We’ve learned hard lessons… Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We don’t have this situation anywhere else at Netcare… All our hospitals have stopped elective surgery… We’re not admitting patients unnecessarily at any of our hospitals… Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

