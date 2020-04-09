'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes'
Toni Tresadern of Thandanani, an organisation based in Welgelegen which collects food and distributes it to the homeless went out on Wednesday to Strandfontein where the City of Cape Town's homeless during the Covid-19 21-day lockdown period.
She went there to check in particular on a group of homeless people she has been caring for from Bothasig over the past few years.
She says she was told by SAPS and law enforcement in Bothasig before the relocation that the homeless would be well taken care of in Strandfontein and receive three square meals a day, mattresses, medications where needed, Covid-19 screeing and testing and more.
She describes to Refilwe Moloto what she actually saw when she got to Strandfontein.
They were not letting anybody in, not the press, not even SAPSare allowed in So I thought let me just go with food and wing it and just see.Toni Tresadern, Community Worker -Thandanani
When I got there they were not allowing anyone in...but I had a kombi full of food and said we were very worried...and she let me through.Toni Tresadern, Community Worker -Thandanani
My Bothasig homeless people saw me straight away...and ran to the fence screaming, shouting, crying.Toni Tresadern, Community Worker -Thandanani
I saw the tents. But I am very disturbed that they have no mattresses, there is no social distancing, there is no loo paper,Toni Tresadern, Community Worker -Thandanani
There is someone in charge of their tent that was there when they got there but has not been seen since so they have no one to air their grievances to.Toni Tresadern, Community Worker -Thandanani
It is just horrendous. This whole thing was a shock to me. It is like going back in history and walking into a concentration camp. The dunes behind their tent are just filled with private security watching fro anybody to try and break free.Toni Tresadern, Community Worker -Thandanani
It is a complete lock-up with private security surrounding the outside of the camp.Toni Tresadern, Community Worker -Thandanani
When they got there they took a picture of each person and allocated a number and told them they would be there for a very long time. They asked why pictures were being taken and were told it is in case you escape and we can come and find you.Toni Tresadern, Community Worker -Thandanani
It's a shocker. Human rights people have to get involved there.Toni Tresadern, Community Worker -Thandanani
Refilwe Moloto says JP Smith and the City of Cape Town will be contacted and given a right of reply.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano
With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all.Read More
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules
The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,845 and a total of 18 deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday night said the number of Covid-19 infections in the country had increased by 96.Read More
How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19?
Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates.Read More
Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual
Old Mutual is giving R4bn worth of free life cover to healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO
Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk.Read More
Should government subsidise SA's taxi industry?
Kieno Kammies asks whether the taxi industry should receive a government subsidy in light of the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
WC authorities busy with scenario planning for Covid-19's economic impact
The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department is currently scenario planning for interventions post-Covid-19.Read More
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown
SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown.Read More