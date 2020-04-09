Most liquor outlets and taverns closed, but black market sales continue

The Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation says its members are abiding by the lockdown regulations which have banned the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.

However, it appears that many individuals have been covertly selling alcohol and inflating their prices in some areas.

RELATED: SAPS: Two suspects arrested in connection with Langa liquor store looting

The Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation's Lefa Mapilo says these opportunists are people who had stocked up on liquor prior to the start of the lockdown when wholesalers had slashed their prices.

He says none of the traders in the organisation would put themselves or their families at risk.

Outlets are closed. But we understand there are people that are selling liquor. These things are happening under the carpet. Lefa Mapilo, Secretary - Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation

It's people who are not even traders. It's some of the people who overstocked. Lefa Mapilo, Secretary - Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation

We need to show solidarity because human lives matter before profits. Lefa Mapilo, Secretary - Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: