[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

The video believed to have been filmed in Hermanus in the Western Cape first published on TikTok and then shared on Twitter by Ben Myers, has had social media in hysterics.

The man with the megaphone says: "Aan die oom met die groen K-Way baadjie asseblief gaan terug na sy plek van inwoning. Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly." - To the uncle in the green K-Way jacket please return to your place of residence. Uncle Cyril asked us nicely to stay home.

'Oom Cyril' even began trending on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Glad South Africans are doing their part to enforce the lockdown 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zpQN1F0Xno — Ben Myres (@_benjamming) April 8, 2020

