[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'
The video believed to have been filmed in Hermanus in the Western Cape first published on TikTok and then shared on Twitter by Ben Myers, has had social media in hysterics.
The man with the megaphone says: "Aan die oom met die groen K-Way baadjie asseblief gaan terug na sy plek van inwoning. Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly." - To the uncle in the green K-Way jacket please return to your place of residence. Uncle Cyril asked us nicely to stay home.
'Oom Cyril' even began trending on Twitter.
Watch the video below:
Glad South Africans are doing their part to enforce the lockdown 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zpQN1F0Xno— Ben Myres (@_benjamming) April 8, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
Most liquor outlets and taverns closed, but black market sales continue
Most township liquor traders have closed their establishments, but some opportunists are taking advantage of ongoing demand during the lockdown.Read More
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes'
A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown.Read More
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules
The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos.Read More
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,845 and a total of 18 deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday night said the number of Covid-19 infections in the country had increased by 96.Read More
How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
New lockdown custody rules exclude parents without court-ordered plan - expert
Child maintenance expert Felicity Guest says the new lockdown rules exclude co-parents without court orders and those in the process of divorce.Read More
Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19?
Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates.Read More
Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual
Old Mutual is giving R4bn worth of free life cover to healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Here's what South African banks are offering when it comes to credit insurance
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has compiled some information regarding credit insurance policies offered by various banks.Read More
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO
Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk.Read More