Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano

Today at 11:45
Online Fitness Classes Thrive Fitness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Pienaar
Today at 13:31
Minute of Mindfulness - Ingrid Regenass
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leigh Jackman - Exclusive Books at Marketing Manager
Today at 14:17
Exploitation of Big Cats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Audrey Delsink - Wildlife Director at Humane Society International Africa
Today at 14:42
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chanel September
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Small business struggling to get in touch with Gov
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neville Jullies - Director PG LABELS &TRIMS
Today at 15:20
How COVID predictions and models work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 and possible scenarios that follow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano

9 April 2020 10:12 AM
by
With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all.

With churchgoers are forced to stay home during Easter and churches are closed, the City of Milan has invited renowned Italian opera singer, singer and songwriter Andrea Bocelli to perform solo in the empty Duoma Cathedral in Milan.

Here is the link to the forthcoming live stream. You can set a reminder to make sure you don't miss it.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


9 April 2020 10:12 AM
by
