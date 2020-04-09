Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano
With churchgoers are forced to stay home during Easter and churches are closed, the City of Milan has invited renowned Italian opera singer, singer and songwriter Andrea Bocelli to perform solo in the empty Duoma Cathedral in Milan.
Here is the link to the forthcoming live stream. You can set a reminder to make sure you don't miss it.
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
