EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is directly in the cross-hairs of the Economic Freedom Fighters who're seeking to have the Communications Minister dealt with to the full extent of the law for breaking the current lockdown regulations.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was temporarily relieved of her duties after it emerged she had visited former deputy minister of higher education, Mduduzi Manana, for lunch at his home in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The visit was in direct violation of the Disaster Management Act.

Manana posted a picture of the lunch to his Instagram account but later deleted it.

Despite her issuing a public apology President Ramaphosa placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on two months' special leave.

But the EFF says the President has been too soft on the minister and on Wednesday opened a criminal case against her and Manana at Douglasdale Police Station.

EFF National Spokesperson @vuyanipambo at Douglasdale Police Station laying criminal charges against Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Mduduzi Manana for breaching lockdown regulations as stipulated by government. pic.twitter.com/RxRrxiUtqs — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 8, 2020

Throughout the lockdown the minister has taken platform on national television, almost daily, to announce to South Africans that all of us must adhere to the lockdown regulations. Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF

Instead, she is running around having lunch on our bill. Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF

This is essentially undermining to the ordinary South African who has been stopped for doing the same thing. Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF

We opened this case to say the law is for all of us...she is the villain in this case. Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF

We don't want South Africans who are stopped breaking the rules tomorrow to cite her and say you can't arrest me because you didn't arrest the minister. Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF

Listen to the full interview below: