EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is directly in the cross-hairs of the Economic Freedom Fighters who're seeking to have the Communications Minister dealt with to the full extent of the law for breaking the current lockdown regulations.
Ndabeni-Abrahams was temporarily relieved of her duties after it emerged she had visited former deputy minister of higher education, Mduduzi Manana, for lunch at his home in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The visit was in direct violation of the Disaster Management Act.
Manana posted a picture of the lunch to his Instagram account but later deleted it.
Despite her issuing a public apology President Ramaphosa placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on two months' special leave.
But the EFF says the President has been too soft on the minister and on Wednesday opened a criminal case against her and Manana at Douglasdale Police Station.
EFF National Spokesperson @vuyanipambo at Douglasdale Police Station laying criminal charges against Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Mduduzi Manana for breaching lockdown regulations as stipulated by government. pic.twitter.com/RxRrxiUtqs— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 8, 2020
Throughout the lockdown the minister has taken platform on national television, almost daily, to announce to South Africans that all of us must adhere to the lockdown regulations.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF
Instead, she is running around having lunch on our bill.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF
This is essentially undermining to the ordinary South African who has been stopped for doing the same thing.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF
We opened this case to say the law is for all of us...she is the villain in this case.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF
We don't want South Africans who are stopped breaking the rules tomorrow to cite her and say you can't arrest me because you didn't arrest the minister.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Limpopo doctors forced into quarantine, released
The South African Medical Association described the move by the Limpopo Health Department as 'heavy-handed' and 'unfair'.Read More
Motorists caught taking chances over Easter weekend will be arrested - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says jail time is on the cards for any road user who violates lockdown regulations this long weekend.Read More
MultiChoice launches pop-up African Easter Channel
Millions of South Africans who observe Easter face a weekend in lockdown with churches and religious gatherings prohibited.Read More
Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home
William Booth has previously represented a number of high-profile clients, including controversial businessman Mark Lifman.Read More
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing
Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment.Read More
[Q&A] New system for payment continuation for existing UIF clients amid lockdown
Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping answers questions from claimants during a Q&A with CapeTalk.Read More
Most liquor outlets and taverns closed, but black market sales continue
Most township liquor traders have closed their establishments, but some opportunists are taking advantage of ongoing demand during the lockdown.Read More
[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'
A video of a man using a megaphone ordering a fellow resident to get back home under lockdown regulations has gone viral.Read More
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes'
A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown.Read More
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules
The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos.Read More
More from Politics
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes'
A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown.Read More
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences.Read More
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpaid.Read More
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch
Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a stir online.Read More
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws
In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his house.Read More
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank
The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief.Read More
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator
Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa
Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk.Read More
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse'
Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check.Read More
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa
FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86.Read More