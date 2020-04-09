[Q&A] New system for payment continuation for existing UIF clients amid lockdown
Here's some useful information, released by the UIF in a media statement on Thursday, 9 April:
EXISTING UIF CLIENTS
UIF has relaxed adherence to its processes by allowing claims to be paid without mandatory source documents for those clients who are already receiving payment benefits from the Fund.
Clients who are receiving unemployment insurance benefits are normally expected to go to Labour Centres on a monthly basis to sign a continuation form, which serves as proof that the client is still unemployed.
To avoid movement and reduce contact, clients will be contacted via SMS for them to confirm their unemployment status and banking details.
SMS system will only be implemented in the lockdown period.
NEW UIF CLAIMS
New claims applications for normal UIF benefits such as unemployment (reduced work time), maternity, illness, adoption, and parental can be sent either by email or fax to:
- email: Capet.BCP@labour.gov.za OR George.BCP@labour.gov.za (Western Cape only)
- fax: 086 439 7300 OR 086 439 7301 (Western Cape only)
Claims applications can also be done online at www.uFiling.co.za, the Guide to Electronic Claims is available on www.labour.gov.za .
COVID-19 CLAIMS
Employers who are unable to pay the full salaries of workers during the lockdown period can apply for the Covid19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Covid19TERS).
Employers are advised to send their applications to Covid19ters@labour.gov.za , and inquiries about the scheme can be made at 0800 030 007, which operates from Monday – Friday between 8am and 5pm.
