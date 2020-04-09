Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home
Top Cape Town defence lawyer William Booth has escaped with his life following an apparent assassination attempt at his home in Higgovale on Thursday morning.
The criminal attorney was in his garage when he was shot at by two masked men who then fled the scene.
He was later seen speaking to police officers outside his home, a case of attempted murder has been opened and police have told reporters no arrests have yet been made.
It's not the first incident of its kind.
In October 2018, lawyer Pete Mihalik was shot and killed while dropping his children off at school in Green Point.
In 2016, another defence lawyer, Noorudien Hassan, was assassinated outside his home in Crawford.
It was following that incident that Booth laid a charge of intimidation after receiving a death threat.
Just last month the lawyer - who counts controversial Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman among his clients - spoke to Kieno Kammies about lawyers being threatened while in the execution of their duties.
You can listen to that conversation below:
Defence attorney William Booth calls for action after another CT lawyer shot
