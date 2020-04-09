Group of volunteer medics responds to emergency calls until ambulance arrives

The organisation operates mainly in the CBD area, along the West Coast, and in the Southern Suburbs.

It started out in Camps Bay after identifying the lacking Emergency Medical Services (EMS) response in the area many years ago.

Community Medics is operated by more than 50 volunteer staff.

The team includes doctors, advanced life support, intermediate life support and basic life support paramedics.

The medics are all professionally trained and registered with Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Emergency dispatcher Lyle Adriaanse says volunteers have been equipped with sanitisers, masks, and other personal protective gear in order to respond to calls amid the national lockdown.

We go out and stabilise patients until an ambulance becomes available to transport them to the necessary facility, if need be. Lyle Adriaanse, Emergency Dispatcher Community Medics

We offer free emergency help to patients. It is done on a voluntary basis. Lyle Adriaanse, Emergency Dispatcher Community Medics

The community medics contact centre is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for medical emergencies on 087 230 0404.

Visit the Community Medics Facebook page or website to learn more. They could use your donations.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: