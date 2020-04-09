MultiChoice launches pop-up African Easter Channel
As millions of South Africans who observe Easter face a weekend in lockdown with churches and religious gatherings prohibited, MultiChoice is launching a special pop-up channel to help make this more bearable.
It can be found on Channel 344 on DStv and is going live from Thursday afternoon at 4pm until Monday midnight.
Head of corporate affairs for MultiChoice South Africa, Reggy Moalusi chats to Clement Manaythela on The Midday Report about what will be on offer.
It's going to be a jam-packed programme especially Friday, Saturday, Sunday when most people are observing this key period. 80% of this country's population is Christian.Reggie Moalusi, Head of corporate affairs - MultiChoice South Africa
He says they worked hard to get a range of Christian voices on the channel.
All DStv bouquets will have access to the channel, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
