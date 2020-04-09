Motorists caught taking chances over Easter weekend will be arrested - Mbalula
The minister says law enforcement will be intensified and authorities will not hesitate to ensure that the full might of the law is brought to bear on those who continue to break it.
Law enforcement will be intensified and those who take chances will be met with the wrath of the law.Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport
People must not move. The regulations don't allow.Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport
They will be arrested and they will spend time in jail for breaking the regulations.Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport
Listen to the Transport Minister on The Midday Report:
