No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Motorists caught taking chances over Easter weekend will be arrested - Mbalula

9 April 2020 1:27 PM
by
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
Easter weekend traffic
Transport minister
Law Enforcement
Lockdown
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says jail time is on the cards for any road user who violates lockdown regulations this long weekend.

The minister says law enforcement will be intensified and authorities will not hesitate to ensure that the full might of the law is brought to bear on those who continue to break it.

RELATED: WC traffic officers will be on high alert for chance-takers over Easter weekend

Law enforcement will be intensified and those who take chances will be met with the wrath of the law.

Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport

People must not move. The regulations don't allow.

Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport

They will be arrested and they will spend time in jail for breaking the regulations.

Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Transport

Listen to the Transport Minister on The Midday Report:


9 April 2020 1:27 PM
by
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
Easter weekend traffic
Transport minister
Law Enforcement
Lockdown

