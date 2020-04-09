Some WC schools reopened to feed vulnerable pupils under strict conditions - MEC
The emergency school feeding programme started around the Western Cape on Wednesday.
Some schools have reopened to provide meals to learners.
The provincial education department is advising that meals are offered twice a week, Schäfer says.
The MEC says education districts are working with school principals to develop a plan that suits their school and their learners the best.
She says schools have been instructed to take extra precautions and were sent detailed protocols.
Here's some of the protocols that will be enforced:
- Learners must bring their own food containers from home, which are not touched by the staff/volunteers
- Ensuring that learners remain at least 1.5m apart from one another
- Ensuring that no more than 50 children come at a time
- Providing soap and water for learners to wash their hands, or hand sanitizer
- Learners will not eat at school – they will go directly to school, collect their meals, and go directly home
RELATED: School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations
The idea is to allow the schools that normally provide feeding, in terms of the national programme, to give meals to children at their school.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
We're leaving it up to the school to decide what the best way to do it is.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
We're advising twice a week, so that children take their containers and take the food home.Debbie Schafer, Western Cape Education MEC
Schäfer says the department was allocated emergency funding to support pupils who ordinarily received meals at school during terms.
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
