SA authors pen lockdown book in record time with maverick publisher

What do you get when you take a global pandemic, 17 of the country's best-loved authors, a publishing powerhouse and 21-days of enforced lockdown?

The answer is Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles, the first corona book to be released in South Africa and written in just 7 days.

Billed by maverick publisher and author Melinda Ferguson as 'the book we've all isolating for', it features 16 of her best-selling authors including Pumla Dineo-Gqola (Rape: A South African Nightmare, Reflecting Rogue), Eva Mazza (Sex, Lies and Stellenbosch) and Lindiwe Hani (Being Chris Hani's Daughter).

Ferguson, along with contributor and CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King, joined Lester Kiewit to talk about the book on Wednesday.

Ferguson explained that the idea came about while talking with her authors on a group Whatsapp chat:

We were all whinging and moaning about lockdown and saying how no books can come out and they're all in the warehouse and no shops are open, when Pumla-Dineo Gqola casually said maybe we should write a book on corona. Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books

I just said, ok, you've got seven days to write it, who's in? And everybody went me, me...and then it became insane. Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books

King, whose best-selling debut memoir Killing Karoline was published under Ferguson's previous imprint, says the strict deadline put everyone under pressure:

I frantically started writing and every day I thought, why have I agreed to this, why does she make me do these things! Sara-Jayne King, CapeTalk host and author

The book offers a range of pieces as diverse as the authors themselves.

King's contribution is written from her perspective as a mother to a five-month-old baby and in it, she contemplates who, in the event she [King] does not survive, will look after her infant daughter.

This list of my almost womb-wet daughter’s potential new parents, is also a who’s who of people who didn’t spend the bulk of their thirties schnarfing coke off the bare buttocks of strangers at every opportunity, who did invest in Naspers in 2005 and who, if it should happen that South Africa looks set never to recover from this actual, real-life, no shit, junk-status fking catastrophe, can simply tap into a trust fund, pack up a couple of Samsonite suitcases and the beloved family retriever and fk off back to Europe. Honestly? It’s a list mostly made up of healthy, wealthy, albeit boring white people. An excerpt from Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles (MelindaFergusonBooks 2020) written by Sara-Jayne King

Other contributors to the e-book include Ben Trovato, Kelly-Eve Koopman, Letshego Zulu, and Ismail Lagardien.

The book is available to buy via Amazon and Kobo.

