Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] Time running out for SA family stranded in Thailand

9 April 2020 4:31 PM
by
Tags:
Thailand
South African
Coronavirus
stranded
Chantal Steyl and her family are among 100 South Africans currently stranded in Phuket in Thailand.

A South African family trapped in Thailand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic say they're losing hope of returning home.

Chantal Steyl and her family were scheduled to fly back home from Phuket on April 2 but were unable to do so.

Now officials in Phuket say they are preparing to close off every sub-district on April 13 for 14 days.

Chantal's father Neal spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson on Thursday.

We need to bring these people home...they're at their wits end.

Neal Stacey

He says the conditions they're living in are becoming increasingly more difficult.

If they go outside they can only go one at a time.

Neal Stacey

And he says it's not just his family who is dealing with the prospect of being stuck indefinitely.

It's not just about my family, there's 100 South Africans in Phuket.

Neal Stacey

The Department of International Relations and Corporation (DIRCO) on Wednesday said at least 3,600 South Africans had approached embassies seeking assistance to come home.

Officials said they would assist and prioritise people stuck at airports, students, the elderly and the sick. Dirco has set up a 24-hour command centre to assist South Africans wishing to come back home.

Listen to the full interview below:


9 April 2020 4:31 PM
by
Tags:
Thailand
South African
Coronavirus
stranded

