[LISTEN] Time running out for SA family stranded in Thailand
A South African family trapped in Thailand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic say they're losing hope of returning home.
Chantal Steyl and her family were scheduled to fly back home from Phuket on April 2 but were unable to do so.
Now officials in Phuket say they are preparing to close off every sub-district on April 13 for 14 days.
Chantal's father Neal spoke to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson on Thursday.
We need to bring these people home...they're at their wits end.Neal Stacey
He says the conditions they're living in are becoming increasingly more difficult.
If they go outside they can only go one at a time.Neal Stacey
And he says it's not just his family who is dealing with the prospect of being stuck indefinitely.
It's not just about my family, there's 100 South Africans in Phuket.Neal Stacey
The Department of International Relations and Corporation (DIRCO) on Wednesday said at least 3,600 South Africans had approached embassies seeking assistance to come home.
Officials said they would assist and prioritise people stuck at airports, students, the elderly and the sick. Dirco has set up a 24-hour command centre to assist South Africans wishing to come back home.
Listen to the full interview below:
