[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Today at 20:25
Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 21:15
Brothers in War & Peace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
Today at 21:45
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
RJ Benjamin
Scarra Ntubeni
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Time running out for SA family stranded in Thailand Chantal Steyl and her family are among 100 South Africans currently stranded in Phuket in Thailand. 9 April 2020 4:31 PM
SA authors pen lockdown book in record time with maverick publisher Lester Kiewit chats to publisher and author Melinda Ferguson about her latest book Lockdown: The Corona Chronicles. 9 April 2020 4:06 PM
Some WC schools reopened to feed vulnerable pupils under strict conditions - MEC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says there are strict protocols in place to ensure the safety of the pupils amid the Covid-19 lockdow... 9 April 2020 3:04 PM
View all Local
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN? Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 6:53 PM
View all Business
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems

9 April 2020 4:23 PM
by
Tags:
POEMS
poetry
Lockdown
quarantine
John Maytham
John reads
Covid-19 creatives
CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show.

Below are the first two poems he recites in the video.

The Time We Spring-Cleaned The World by Louise Gribbons

The world it got so busy, There were people all around. They left their germs behind them; In the air and on the ground.

These germs grew bigger and stronger. They wanted to come and stay. They didn’t want to hurt anyone - They just really wanted to play.

Sometimes they tried to hold your hand, Or tickled your throat or your nose. They could make you cough and sneeze And make your face as red as a rose.

And so these germs took over. They started to make people ill, And with every cough we coughed More and more germs would spill.

All the queens and kings had a meeting. “It’s time to clean the world up!” they said. And so they had to close lots of fun stuff, Just so these germs couldn’t spread.

We couldn’t go to cinemas Or restaurants for our tea. There was no football or parties, The world got as quiet as can be.

The kids stopped going to school, The mums and dads went to work less. Then a great, big, giant scrubbing brush Cleaned the sky and the sea and the mess!

Dads started teaching the sums, Big brothers played with us more, Mums were in charge of homework And we read and played jigsaws galore!

The whole world was washing their hands And building super toilet roll forts! Outside was quiet and peaceful, Now home was the place for all sports.

So we played in the world that was home And our days filled up with fun and love, And the germs they grew smaller and smaller And the sun watched from up above.

Then one morning the sun woke up early, She smiled and stretched her beams wide. The world had been fully spring cleaned, It was time to go back outside!

We opened our doors oh so slowly And breathed in the clean and fresh air. We promised thar forever and always Of this beautiful world we’d take care!

A poem for quarantine inspired by Dr. Seuss' 'Green Eggs and Ham' by an unknown author

I do not like this quarantine I do not like this quiet scene It seems so very harsh and mean To have to keep this quarantine

Can I go out to the park? Can I go out after dark?

No you can't go to the park No you can't go after dark

Can I go out to the gym? Can I work out to get slim?

No you mustn't be so dim Of course you can't go to the gym! Nor can you go out to the park Even if it's after dark

Can't I just go out to eat? Or to buy an ice cream treat?

No you can't go out to eat Nor to by an ice cream treat And you can't go to the gym Not to bulk up or to slim No you can't go to the park Even if it's after dark Even if it's harsh and mean You have to stay in quarantine!

I can't! I can't! I'll lose my mind! No walks or trips of any kind?

No walks or trips of any kind No great loss if you lose your mind So even if you kick and scream You have to stay in quarantine!

Why must I follow this dumb rule It seems ridiculous and cruel it seems so very harsh and mean To be stuck in this quarantine!

We're doing this to stop the spread So no more people end up dead This will protect the elderly By acting extra cautiously If we all do our part, and fast! All this will soon be in the past So please stop making such a scene And just stick to the quarantine!

Ok I think I get it now We must save lives and this is how We can't go out with friends to eat Or to a picnic or retreat We cannot go out to the gym (Who'll even see if we are slim?!) We cannot go out to the park Even if it's after dark We cannot go out here and there We should not go out anywhere I'm sorry for the nudge I've been I'm gonna stay in quarantine!


9 April 2020 4:23 PM
by
Tags:
POEMS
poetry
Lockdown
quarantine
John Maytham
John reads
Covid-19 creatives

Recommended

More from Entertainment

stormers-sing-the-crossingpng

[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing

9 April 2020 12:32 PM

Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy watching movie series tv friends young women 123rf 123rflifestyle

Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights

8 April 2020 4:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zog

SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation

5 April 2020 10:40 AM

The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bill-withersjpg

RIP Bill Withers legend

3 April 2020 6:08 PM

The influential American soul singer has died aged 81.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senior couple reading books literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 03 April 2020

3 April 2020 4:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hyena mom Ribbon and baby WIldEarth video screengrab

Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown

3 April 2020 11:25 AM

Get the whole family together check out this amazing game drive on WildEarth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

photo-1534859563435-852a491d410cjpg

Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon

2 April 2020 7:09 PM

Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sjkjpg

CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown

2 April 2020 2:11 PM

Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

radio-garden-1png

The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations

2 April 2020 12:42 PM

Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

john-maytham-readspng

[WATCH] John Maytham reads from 'Cry The Beloved Country'

2 April 2020 10:24 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listeners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

Local

Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home

Local

[WATCH] Disturbing video of people disregarding lockdown, clamouring for alcohol

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: Botswana places all MPs under quarantine after staffer tests positive

9 April 2020 3:40 PM

'Skeem Saam' actor Charles 'Big Boy' Maja dies

9 April 2020 3:20 PM

Ramaphosa visits health info centre tracking coronavirus in SA

9 April 2020 2:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA