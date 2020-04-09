[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems

Below are the first two poems he recites in the video.

The Time We Spring-Cleaned The World by Louise Gribbons

The world it got so busy, There were people all around. They left their germs behind them; In the air and on the ground.

These germs grew bigger and stronger. They wanted to come and stay. They didn’t want to hurt anyone - They just really wanted to play.

Sometimes they tried to hold your hand, Or tickled your throat or your nose. They could make you cough and sneeze And make your face as red as a rose.

And so these germs took over. They started to make people ill, And with every cough we coughed More and more germs would spill.

All the queens and kings had a meeting. “It’s time to clean the world up!” they said. And so they had to close lots of fun stuff, Just so these germs couldn’t spread.

We couldn’t go to cinemas Or restaurants for our tea. There was no football or parties, The world got as quiet as can be.

The kids stopped going to school, The mums and dads went to work less. Then a great, big, giant scrubbing brush Cleaned the sky and the sea and the mess!

Dads started teaching the sums, Big brothers played with us more, Mums were in charge of homework And we read and played jigsaws galore!

The whole world was washing their hands And building super toilet roll forts! Outside was quiet and peaceful, Now home was the place for all sports.

So we played in the world that was home And our days filled up with fun and love, And the germs they grew smaller and smaller And the sun watched from up above.

Then one morning the sun woke up early, She smiled and stretched her beams wide. The world had been fully spring cleaned, It was time to go back outside!

We opened our doors oh so slowly And breathed in the clean and fresh air. We promised thar forever and always Of this beautiful world we’d take care!

A poem for quarantine inspired by Dr. Seuss' 'Green Eggs and Ham' by an unknown author

I do not like this quarantine I do not like this quiet scene It seems so very harsh and mean To have to keep this quarantine

Can I go out to the park? Can I go out after dark?

No you can't go to the park No you can't go after dark

Can I go out to the gym? Can I work out to get slim?

No you mustn't be so dim Of course you can't go to the gym! Nor can you go out to the park Even if it's after dark

Can't I just go out to eat? Or to buy an ice cream treat?

No you can't go out to eat Nor to by an ice cream treat And you can't go to the gym Not to bulk up or to slim No you can't go to the park Even if it's after dark Even if it's harsh and mean You have to stay in quarantine!

I can't! I can't! I'll lose my mind! No walks or trips of any kind?

No walks or trips of any kind No great loss if you lose your mind So even if you kick and scream You have to stay in quarantine!

Why must I follow this dumb rule It seems ridiculous and cruel it seems so very harsh and mean To be stuck in this quarantine!

We're doing this to stop the spread So no more people end up dead This will protect the elderly By acting extra cautiously If we all do our part, and fast! All this will soon be in the past So please stop making such a scene And just stick to the quarantine!

Ok I think I get it now We must save lives and this is how We can't go out with friends to eat Or to a picnic or retreat We cannot go out to the gym (Who'll even see if we are slim?!) We cannot go out to the park Even if it's after dark We cannot go out here and there We should not go out anywhere I'm sorry for the nudge I've been I'm gonna stay in quarantine!