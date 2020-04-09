Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere

The world is closed for business and tourism – a key contributor to South Africa’s economy - is toast.

“We need to come up with a strategy and recovery plan so we can regain our market share,” said SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona.

SA Tourism is hosting a series of webinars on reinventing itself.

“You have to invite disrupters in who are looking for opportunities. We are not looking at recovery, but rather reconfiguration,” he said.

The Department of Tourism is inviting applications from businesses to apply for help from a R200 million Covid-19 relief fund.

Tax compliant small businesses in the tourism sector may access a grant of up to R50 000 from the fund.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona to elaborate on how the government is assisting and how South Africa’s tourism industry might recover and grow once the threat of Covid-19 has passed.

It’s really bad… all of our hotels and operators have, literally, zero revenue… not knowing what the future looks like… airlines have stopped moving… the whole sector has come to a halt. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

We don’t know what the President is going to say tonight. It’s like holding your breath… Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

Anything more than six weeks… you’re going to see decisions in terms laying people off… Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

If we recover before them [the US, Europe and other main tourism markets], it doesn’t help much… Domestic tourism will be the initiator [of recovery] … Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.