[WATCH] Disturbing video of people disregarding lockdown, clamouring for alcohol

South Africa’s strict lockdown is working.

(Read Daily Maverick’s “The impact of South Africa’s lockdown on the spread of Covid-19”.)

In many places – watch this eerie drone footage of sleeping beauty Cape Town – people are heeding pleas by the Government and society at large to stay at home.

In some others, not so much.

On Thursday, Yusuf Abramjee posted a disturbing video on Twitter.

In the video, people can be seen clamouring for alcohol as it's being passed out – nobody seems concerned about keeping a safe distance.

It’s hard to tell what’s actually going on; Abramjee merely captions it as “#Lockdown Elsies River WC”.

