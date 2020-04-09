[WATCH] Disturbing video of people disregarding lockdown, clamouring for alcohol
South Africa’s strict lockdown is working.
(Read Daily Maverick’s “The impact of South Africa’s lockdown on the spread of Covid-19”.)
In many places – watch this eerie drone footage of sleeping beauty Cape Town – people are heeding pleas by the Government and society at large to stay at home.
In some others, not so much.
On Thursday, Yusuf Abramjee posted a disturbing video on Twitter.
In the video, people can be seen clamouring for alcohol as it's being passed out – nobody seems concerned about keeping a safe distance.
It’s hard to tell what’s actually going on; Abramjee merely captions it as “#Lockdown Elsies River WC”.
Have a look below:
#Lockdown Elsies River WC. pic.twitter.com/9y5j1n6AwX— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 9, 2020
