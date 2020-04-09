How to start a side hustle in South Africa
A “side hustle” refers to something you do for money outside of your normal job.
A good side hustle brings in extra money, obviously, but it can also help you develop new skills that may open up new opportunities in your career.
Most new businesses fail.
A side hustle allows you to take a step closer to self-employment without eschewing the security of your “day job”.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle.
Haralambous famously founded funky sock company Nic Harry from his bedroom with almost no money.
Haralambous has written an e-book entitled "How to Start a Side Hustle".
Click here to buy it for R215 ($11.95).
I’ve never met a human being without an idea for a side hustle… The thing that holds us back is a fear of failure…Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
Don’t let your side hustle become your side hassle!Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
Now is the time to go for it!Nic Haralambous, founder - Nic Harry
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
