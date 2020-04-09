Will Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current 21-day lockdown?

It's the question on everyone's minds.

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current lockdown beyond 21 days?

News 24 editor Adriaan Basson thinks it's highly likely.

He joined CapeTalk's John Maytham on Thursday.

I think he's probably going to extend the lockdown. Adriaan Basson, Editor - News 24

One cannot underplay the seriousness of this virus. Adriaan Basson, Editor - News 24

Basson says the President is effectively running blind in terms of his decision making since it's not clear at this stage just how widespread the virus is in South Africa.

The big unknown and uncertainly for us is we just don't know how many South Africans have got this bloody virus. Adriaan Basson, Editor - News 24

We haven't tested enough. We haven't tested even point-two of the population. Adriaan Basson, Editor - News 24

The last figure I saw was just below 70-thousand people out of a population of 58 million. Adriaan Basson, Editor - News 24

The current lockdown is scheduled to end on April 17.

